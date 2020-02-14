Subsea 7 S.A. Treasury Shares













﻿ Luxembourg – 14 February 2020 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announced that on 14 February 2020, the Company transferred 3,673 shares from treasury to satisfy employee share awards under the Company’s Long-term Incentive Plan.

Following the above transfer, the number of common shares held in treasury is 1,161,478 representing 0.39% of the Company’s issued common shares. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, are unchanged at 300,000,000.

