U.S. natgas futures little changed despite milder late February forecasts













U.S. natural gas futures traded within a few cents of unchanged on Friday as forecasts for mild weather and lower heating demand in two weeks and near record low liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices offset projections for more cold next week than earlier expected.

Front-month gas futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange remained unchanged at $1.824 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:12 a.m. EST (1312 GMT). That keeps the contract within a dime of Monday's $1.766 close, its lowest settle since March 2016.

For the week, the front-month was on track to fall about 2% after rising 1% last week.

Since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November, futures have collapsed 37% as record production and mild weather enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making shortages and winter price spikes unlikely.

Meteorologists projected weather in the Lower 48 U.S. states will turn colder than normal during Feb. 14-15, Feb. 19-22 and Feb. 26-29. The rest of the time it will be mostly near normal. That is cooler than Wednesday's outlook.

Refinitiv, a data provider, projected average demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would jump from 121.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 127.0 bcfd next week before falling to 123.2 bcfd in two weeks. The demand forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's 124.8 bcfd outlook on Thursday on expectations for more heating demand.

The amount of gas expected to flow to U.S. LNG export plants was on track to drop to a four-week low of 7.6 bcfd on Friday from 8.1 bcfd on Thursday due to a decline at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass in Louisiana and maintenance at Cameron LNG in Louisiana, according to Refinitiv.

Any decline in flows to U.S. LNG plants causes the market to take notice since some analysts have projected U.S. exporters could cancel some LNG cargoes if the arbitrage – the price at which it makes sense to send a cargo – closes to Europe.

LNG prices in Europe and Asia were at or near record lows as the coronavirus cut demand for gas in China. Even before the virus spread in China, those prices had already been falling for months on mild winter weather in Europe and Asia, record gas stockpiles in Europe and reduced economic growth due to the U.S.-China trade war.

U.S. gas producers are counting on LNG exports to continue their spectacular growth in coming years to absorb record amounts of gas associated with oil production from shale formations like the Permian in West Texas and the Bakken in North Dakota. LNG exports jumped 53% in 2018 and 68% in 2019, and are expected to rise 33% in 2020, according to federal energy projections.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Feb. 14 Feb. 7 Feb. 14 average

(Forecast) (Actual) Feb. 14 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -139 -115 -163 -136

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 30-Year

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 427 418 433 384 U.S. GFS CDDs 5 6 9 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 432 424 442 388

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year

Week Last Year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.9 94.3 94.3 88.5 76.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.7 8.0 8.2 8.5 8.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 101.7 102.3 102.5 97.2 85.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 2.8 2.7 3.1 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.4 5.5 4.9 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 9.3 8.4 7.8 4.2 1.7 U.S. Commercial 14.7 15.9 17.7 17.1 15.5 U.S. Residential 24.0 26.0 29.5 29.0 26.0 U.S. Power Plant 29.5 30.8 30.5 27.7 23.9 U.S. Industrial 24.5 25.1 25.5 24.8 24.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.7 4.7 4.6 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.8 3.0 2.8 2.6 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 100.1 105.3 111.0 106.1 96.8 Total U.S. Demand 117.5 121.9 127.0 118.3 104.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 1.95 1.91 Transco Z6 New York 2.34 1.83 PG&E Citygate 2.67 2.67 Dominion South 1.73 1.62 Chicago Citygate 1.80 1.82 Algonquin Citygate 4.42 2.50 SoCal Citygate 2.35 2.35 Waha Hub 1.01 0.79

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 30.50 26.50 PJM West 25.50 21.25 Ercot North 22.00 22.75 Mid C 13.19 13.19 Palo Verde 17.63 17.63 SP-15 27.25 27.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)