U.S. oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen down 95,000 bpd -IIR













U.S. oil refiners are expected to have 741,000 barrels per day(bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Feb. 14, decreasing available refining capacity by 95,000 bpd from the previous week, research company IIR Energy said on Friday.

Offline capacity is expected to fall to 683,000 bpd in the week ending Feb. 21 and fall further to 578,000 bpd in the subsequent week.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd): Week ended Friday Feb. 14 Feb. 12 Feb. 10

02/28/2020 578 — —

02/21/2020 683 620 533

02/14/2020 741 559 513

02/07/2020 646 711 661

01/31/2020 717 717 667 Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week's figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)