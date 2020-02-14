U.S. REFINERY FILING – CITGO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT 02/13/2020 09:42 PM 02/14/2020 03:42 AM – EMISSIONS EVENT













U.S. REFINERY FILING CITGO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT

Cause:

Conditions at the FCCU1 and FCCU2 have resulted in opacity readings exceeding the reportable quantity.

Source 1:: FCCU Regenerator Stack F066 Source 2:: NO. 2 F.C.C.U. ESP. STACK 31-PR-1 Source 3::

Action taken:

Operational personnel responded accordingly to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible.

Source: TCEQ,