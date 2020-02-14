U.S. REFINERY FILING – IEMA – PHILLIPS 66 WOOD RIVER













Responsible Party: Name: Phillips 66 Hazmat Incident Type-HAZMAT: Flaring Event

Incident Location: Date/Time Occurred: 2020-02-14 02:25 Street: 900 S Central City: Roxana State: County: Madison Area Involved: Fixed Facility

Materials Involved: Name: Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) Type: Gas Container Type: Flare Stack Container Size: N/A Amount Released: Greater than 500 LBS Rate of Release/min: Unknown Cause of Release: Unit upset Estimated Spill Extent: N/A Spill Extent Units: Date/Time Incident Occurred: 2020-02-14 02:25 Date/Time Discovered: 2020-02-14 02:25 Number of People Evacuated: 0 Assistance needed from State Agencies: None Containment/cleanup actions and plans: Restarting unit that was tripped Proper safety precautions to take as a result of the release, including evacuation: None

