US recap: Dollar’s retail woes spell EUR/USD relief













After a strong week, the dollar spent most of Friday's New York session on the defensive following unexpectedly soft core U.S. retail sales, which for the moment trumped coronavirus uncertainty and soggy euro zone GDP. Next week kicks off with Japanese Q4 GDP, which is expected to show a 3.8% q/q drop following a consumption tax hike and trade-related drags. Still, BOJ policy maneuvering is seen minimal at best. There isn’t much on the global calendar until February PMIs hit on Friday. Meanwhile, the U.S. retail sales dimmed Q1 GDP prospects, weakened Treasury yields and U.S. stocks, and kept a Fed rate cut by September fully priced into Fed funds futures. The U.S. 3mo–10-year Treasury yield curve also fell back to flat. All of that provided relief to EUR/USD after it struck a near-three-year low earlier in the session. But euro zone and German Q4 GDP confirmed the lack of growth that has made the EUR vulnerable, compared to a still moderately growing U.S. economy — one that appears less threatened by the coronavirus outbreak, Brexit transition negotiations or massive local ownership of negatively yielding assets with dwindling capital gains prospects. USD/JPY softened a shade on the U.S. retail sales and pullback in Treasury-JGB yields spreads and stocks, and on lingering virus concerns, including news China had imposed a 14-day self-quarantine on people returning to Beijing, while WHO said it looked like the peak in Chinese healthcare worker infections was reached two-three weeks ago. Sterling's recovery paused ahead of the weekend and after Johnson’s spokesman said cabinet ministers needed to find 5% budget savings. CNY weakened a touch while commodity and EM currencies were mixed, echoing the mixed results in commodities. Oil gained on a mixture of OPEC+ production cut and limited virus impact hopes, while gold and silver gained and copper fell in trading that looked as much risk-off as consolidative.

