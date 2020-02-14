Via Rail trains still moving in parts of Manitoba, Ontario













WINNIPEG – Via Rail is still running trains in parts of Manitoba and Ontario despite shutting down service in most other areas of the country.

The shutdown is the result of blockades and protests across Canada over a Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia.

Via says it is still operating on a line owned by Hudson Bay Railway between The Pas and Churchill in northern Manitoba, as well as on a line owned by Canadian Pacific Railway in northern Ontario between Sudbury and White River.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has criticized the blockades and has said his government will seek injunctions against any more that might be erected in the province.

One blockade was set up for 24 hours this week west of Winnipeg, and protesters are threatening more action in the days to come.

Pallister is using the blockades as the basis for a fundraising email sent to Progressive Conservative supporters, in which he promises to crack down on any more disruptions.

“We will stand up for the freedoms and rights of all people. But we won’t stand back while two-tier justice happens in our province,” reads the email issued Thursday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2020