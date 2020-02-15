The latest on protests across Canada in support of anti-pipeline demonstrators













Here is the latest news on protests across Canada over a natural-gas pipeline project in British Columbia:

The federal Indigenous services minister arrived for a meeting today with representatives of the Mohawk Nation to discuss a rail blockade that has shut down rail services across Eastern Canada.

Marc Miller says it is time to talk as members of the Mohawk Nation block the line in support of the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en in their opposition to a natural gas pipeline across their traditional territory in northern B.C.

The blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk territory near Belleville, Ont., is in its 10th day.

Similar blockades across the country have cut both passenger and freight rail services, with pressure mounting on the federal government to end them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15. 2020