Caltex Australia gives further due diligence access to Couche-Tard, stock hits 3-week high

** Shares of Caltex Australia Ltd rise as much as 4.4% to A$35.03, their highest since Jan 24 ** The fuel retailer says it will allow Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc to conduct additional due diligence on a non-exclusive basis ** CTX says the board believed it was in the interests of shareholders to engage further with Couche-Tard ** Quebec-based Couche-Tard had raised its buyout offer to A$8.80 bln ($5.91 bln) last week, its third and final offer in the absence of a competing bid ** Caltex stock also buoyed by oil prices that rose over 1% on Friday on hopes demand will rebound from the economic impact of coronavirus ** Over 1.1 mln shares change hands, in par with the 30-day average volume (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)