Iran’s Rouhani says Tehran will never talk to U.S. under pressure













Iran will never hold talks with its longtime foe, the United States, under pressure, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised news conference on Sunday, adding that Tehran's help was essential to establish security in the Middle East.

"Iran will never negotiate under pressure … We will never yield to America's pressure and we will not negotiate from a position of weakness. America's 'maximum pressure' towards Iran is doomed to failure," Rouhani said.

"Securing peace and stability in the sensitive region of Middle East and in the Persian Gulf is impossible without Iran's help."

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra)