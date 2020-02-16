S.Korea's January LNG imports up 9.5% y/y













South Korea's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) increased 9.5% in January to 4.18 million tonnes from a year earlier, according to customs data released on Saturday. Details of total imports in January are as follows:

(In tonnes/ in $mmBtu)

January 2020 January 2019 Qatar 924,851/ $10.44 1,164,786/ $12.22 Australia 784,456/ $ 8.96 776,677/ $10.81 United States 652,225/ $ 7.62 713,363/ $10.22 Malaysia 561,849/ $ 7.95 489,726/ $10.13 Oman 408,905/ $11.43 361,542/ $13.37 Indonesia 252,385/ $ 5.82 111,459/ $10.76 Peru 215,020/ $ 9.63 72,471/ $12.05 Russia 190,186/ $ 9.62 125,885/ $10.80 Angola 69,723/ $ 7.77 – Egypt 59,158/ $10.20 – United Arab Emirates 58,714/ $ 5.42 –

TOTAL 4,177,472/ $ 9.01 3,815,908/ $11.31

