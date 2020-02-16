S.Korea's SK Innovation tumbles after interim ruling by U.S. panel













(Corrects to add dropped 2% in fifth bullet)

** Shares of battery maker SK Innovation drop as much as 6.9% after an interim ruling by a U.S. trade panel over its dispute with rival LG Chem

** A U.S. trade panel preliminarily ruled in favour of LG Chem, which had accused crosstown rival SK Innovation of misappropriating trade secrets

** SK Innovation says it will present objections according to prescribed legal proceedings after reviewing the court decision

** The two firms have hit each other with U.S. lawsuits for theft of trade secrets and patent infringements

** Shares of SK Innovation trim some of their early losses to drop 2%, while those of LG Chem gain 0.4%, as of 0026 GMT

** The broader KOSPI market was trading down 0.5%