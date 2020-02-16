U.S. oil may fall into $49.61-$50.97 per barrel range













U.S. oil may break a support at $51.54 per barrel, and fall into a range of $49.61-$50.97.

The support is identified as the 100% projection level on a downward wave (3) from $59.73. Oil looks weak when approaching a resistance at $52.65. It failed twice to overcome this barrier. It is very doubtful if the current bounce could continue.

A break above $52.65 could lead to a gain into the range of $53.47-$54.67. On the daily chart, oil is pulling back towards the lower trendline of a bearish wedge, which suggests a target around $40.21.

Wave pattern suggests the development of a downward wave (C), which is capable of travelling to $45.25, its 61.8% projection level. Both the wedge and the wave pattern indicate a resumption of the downtrend soon.

* The analysis is based on delayed data, prediction may be affected. Charts are not available in reports received in email box through "Alert". To get charts, use the news code of to retrieve the original reports.

** Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

No information in this analysis should be considered as being business, financial or legal advice. Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

(Reporting by Wang Tao; Editing by Aditya Soni)