U.S. REFINERY FILING – CHEVRON RICHMOND REFINERY

REFINERY FILING – CHEVRON RICHMOND REFINERY

Description: Plant upset resuleted in an intermittant claring which caused the release, material vcombusted and vented directly into the atmosphere, RP handled the contasinment, no clean up required.

Incident Location: 841 Chevron Wy

Source: CEMA,