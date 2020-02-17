Citgo’s Corpus Christi refinery operations unaffected by nearby fire -sources













Operations at Citgo Petroleum Corp's 157,500 barrel-per-day Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery were not immediately affected by a gas pipeline fire near the refinery on Monday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The fire broke out in a pipeline carrying gas near the refinery's East Plant, the sources said. It was unknown who owned the line or what type of gas it was transporting, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times newspaper, which also said the fire was extinguished by 10:45 a.m. local time (1645 GMT).

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Marguerita Choy)