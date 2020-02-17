Environmental activists stage protests at commodities groups in Geneva – police













Environmental activists staged protests at offices of commodities groups Cargill , Vitol and Mercuria in Geneva on Monday, cantonal police said.

About 50 activists were present for about 15 minutes at Cargill's offices, but then left, while sit-ins continued at Vitol and Mercuria offices in downtown Geneva, a spokesman for Geneva cantonal police said.

Environmental group Extinction Rebellion Switzerland posted videos of protests in Geneva and Lausanne on its Facebook page.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)