Gas line fire at Citgo Corpus Christi, Texas under control – AP













A gas pipeline fire at Citgo's 157,500 barrel-per-day refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas on Monday morning was under control, the Associated Press reported citing a city official.

Earlier in the day a community alert reported that emergency crews were at scene of a gas line rupture involving fire at Buddy Lawrence Drive and Interstate Highway 37 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Citgo was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy Editing by Marguerita Choy)