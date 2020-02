* OPEC plan to cut production further came at a crucial time and paid-off

* Brent crude tested below monthly cloud base but rebounded strongly

* Monthly Ichimoku cloud base is USD 53.50/bbl. Low USD 53.11/bbl

* Brent has been above cloud since Dec 2017

* Where oil closes in Feb in relation to cloud base is crucial

* Current rebound has driven oil back towards 55-MMA @ USD 58.27/bbl

* If Russia agrees to OPEC plan a 55-MMA break likely. 25-30% potential above