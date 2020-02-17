Otter Tail Corporation Reports a 5.3 Percent Increase in 2019 Diluted Earnings per Share to $2.17, Increases Quarterly Dividend 5.7 Percent, Announces 2020 Earnings Guidance of $2.22 to $2.37 per Share













FERGUS FALLS, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

2019 Summary:

4Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 Operating Revenues (in millions) $ 215.7 $ 221.2 $ 919.5 $ 916.4 Net Income (in millions) $ 20.4 $ 14.2 $ 86.8 $ 82.3 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.51 $ 0.35 $ 2.17 $ 2.06

2019 Highlights

Consolidated operating revenues increased to $919.5 million in 2019 compared to $916.4 million in 2018.

Consolidated net income increased 5.5% to $86.8 million.

Diluted earnings per share increased $0.11 or 5.3%.

The corporation’s board of directors increased the quarterly common stock dividend to $0.37 per share, an indicated annual dividend rate of $1.48 per share and a 5.7% increase from $1.40 per share in 2019. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2020.

The corporation expects 2020 diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $2.22 to $2.37.

CEO Overview

“ Our team of employees once again achieved strong financial results in 2019, increasing diluted earnings per share to $2.17,” said President and CEO Chuck MacFarlane. “ Our Electric segment led our increase in net income, which improved year-over-year earnings by $4.6 million. Manufacturing segment earnings were flat year over year and our Plastics segment experienced a $3.2 million decline in earnings due to lower volumes and lower operating margins. Corporate costs improved by $3.1 million.

“ Construction of Otter Tail Power Company’s $258 million, 150-megawatt Merricourt Wind Energy Center in southeastern North Dakota began in August with completion anticipated in October 2020. The project is on budget and continues to have excellent safety performance with no recordable incidents. We project our customers will receive approximately 30 percent of their energy from renewable resources we own or secure through power-purchase agreements by 2021. Construction of our $158 million 245-megawatt Astoria Station natural gas-fired combustion turbine generation project continues to be on schedule and on budget with a commercial operation date expected in late 2020 or early 2021.

“ Rate riders are in place or expected to be in place in 2020, providing returns on amounts invested in the Merricourt Wind Energy Center and Astoria Station projects while under construction. The exception is the Minnesota portion of the Astoria Station costs and we will continue to capitalize an allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC) on the Minnesota share of Astoria Station costs until recovery under interim or general rates commences.

“ Otter Tail Power Company has approximately $45 million in planned MISO self-fund transmission investments for generator interconnections in the 2019 through 2021 time period. ‘Self-fund’ is a transmission investment election made by transmission owners in MISO to fund the initial investment of transmission network upgrades required for generator interconnection and to recover and earn a return on the investment from the interconnection customer over 20 years. As of December 31, 2019, Otter Tail Power Company had Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approval of several agreements providing for recovery on approximately $12 million in self-fund investments.

“ Otter Tail Power Company continues to benefit from strong rate base growth investments and expects to invest $897 million in capital projects from 2020 through 2024, including investments in renewable generation and Astoria Station. This results in a projected compounded annual growth rate of 8.2 percent in utility rate base from year-end 2019 through 2024 and is expected to deliver value to customers and shareholders. We continue to make system investments to meet our customers’ expectations and enable us to work smarter, reduce emissions and improve reliability and safety.

“ Our strategic initiatives to grow our businesses, achieve operational and commercial excellence, and develop our talent are strengthening our position in the markets we serve. We remain confident in our ability to grow earnings per share in the range of 5 to 7 percent compounded annually from a base of $2.17 in 2019. And we are announcing our 2020 earnings per share guidance to be in the range of $2.22-$2.37.”

Cash Flows and Liquidity

Our consolidated cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $185.0 million compared with $143.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Primary reasons for the $41.6 million increase in net cash provided by operating activities between the periods were:

A $23.1 million decrease in cash used for working capital items mainly due to significant changes in inventories, accounts payable and accounts receivable between the periods. Inventory balances decreased by $8.4 million during 2019 compared to an increase of $18.2 million in 2018. This change is due to decreases in raw material costs, primarily steel, from 2018 to 2019 and lower sales volumes in the Plastics segment during 2019 compared to sales levels in 2018. The level of increases in accounts receivable declined by $6.7 million from 2018 to 2019, primarily due to higher raw material costs reflected in customer billings in 2018 when compared with 2019. Our average collection period on a consolidated basis remained steady at approximately 31 days. The reductions in cash used for inventories and accounts receivable between the years were partially offset by a $15.2 million reduction in cash from an increase in accounts payable and other current liabilities in 2018 compared with essentially no change in these items in 2019. The primary reason for the increase in accounts payable and other current liabilities in 2018 was due to the recording of refunds for the TCJA and interim rate refunds in North Dakota and South Dakota.

An $11.2 million increase from changes in regulatory asset and liability balances related to fuel cost and Minnesota environmental cost recovery riders included in changes in deferred debits and other assets and changes in noncurrent liabilities and deferred credits.

A $4.5 million increase in net income.

A $3.4 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense.

A $1.5 million increase in non-cash stock-based compensation expense in 2019.

These items were partially offset by:

A $2.5 million increase in discretionary contributions to the corporation’s funded pension plan in 2019.

The following table presents the status of the corporation’s lines of credit:

In Use On Restricted due to Available on Available on December 31, Outstanding Letters December 31, December 31, (in thousands) Line Limit 2019 of Credit 2019 2018 Otter Tail Corporation Credit Agreement $ 170,000 $ 6,000 $ — $ 164,000 $ 120,785 Otter Tail Power Company Credit Agreement 170,000 — 15,476 154,524 160,316 Total $ 340,000 $ 6,000 $ 15,476 $ 318,524 $ 281,101

Both credit agreements are currently in place until October 31, 2024.

2019 Segment Performance Summary

Electric

($s in thousands) 2019 2018 Change % Change Retail Electric Revenues $ 406,478 $ 388,251 $ 18,227 4.7 Transmission Services Revenues 40,542 46,947 (6,405 ) (13.6 ) Wholesale Electric Revenues 5,007 7,735 (2,728 ) (35.3 ) Other Electric Revenues 7,070 7,322 (252 ) (3.4 ) Total Electric Revenues $ 459,097 $ 450,255 $ 8,842 2.0 Net Income $ 59,046 $ 54,431 $ 4,615 8.5 Retail Megawatt-hour Sales 4,969,089 4,976,960 (7,871 ) (0.2 ) Heating Degree Days 7,240 6,904 336 4.9 Cooling Degree Days 392 567 (175 ) (30.9 )

Results of operations for the Electric segment are impacted by fluctuations in weather conditions and the resulting demand for electricity for heating and cooling. The following table shows heating and cooling degree days as a percent of normal.

2019 2018 Heating Degree Days 115.6% 111.0% Cooling Degree Days 85.0% 123.5%

The following table summarizes the estimated effect on diluted earnings per share of the difference in retail kilowatt-hour (kwh) sales under actual weather conditions and expected retail kwh sales under normal weather conditions in 2019 and 2018 and between the years.

2019 vs Normal 2018 vs Normal 2019 vs 2018 Effect on Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.078 $ 0.073 $ 0.005

Electric Revenue

The $18.2 million increase in retail electric revenue includes:

A $10.4 million increase in transmission cost recovery revenues due to recent investments in transmission infrastructure and transmission costs not currently recovered in base rates.

A $2.4 million increase in Minnesota Renewable Resource Adjustment (RRA) rider revenues due to increased cost recovery requirements resulting from the expiration of federal production tax credits (PTCs) in November 2018 on a company-owned wind farm.

A $2.3 million increase in retail revenue related to the recovery of fuel and purchased power costs incurred to serve retail customers.

A $1.9 million increase in retail revenue in South Dakota due to the reversal of a tax refund provision in connection with OTP’s 2018 South Dakota rate case settlement agreement.

A $1.4 million increase in average electric prices mainly related to interim and final rate increases in South Dakota.

A $0.9 million increase in revenue related to the establishment of a generation cost recovery rider in North Dakota in 2019 to provide for a return on funds invested in Astoria Station during its construction phase.

A $0.3 million increase in revenue related to the recovery of increased conservation improvement program expenditures in 2019.

A $0.3 million increase in revenue mainly driven by a 4.9% increase in heating degree days in 2019 partially offset by a 30.9% decrease in cooling degree days between the years.

These items were partially offset by a $1.8 million decrease in retail revenue due to a decrease in kwh sales to residential customers.

Transmission services revenues decreased $6.4 million mainly due to a $5.0 million decrease associated with reductions in capital spending and collections through the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. (MISO) tariff. Otter Tail Power Company also recorded an additional $1.4 million estimated refund obligation due to a November 21, 2019 FERC ruling related to the methodology used to determine the Return on Equity (ROE) component of the transmission rate under the MISO tariff. This is mainly based on a reduced ROE from 10.82% to 10.38% for the period from September 28, 2016 through December 31, 2019. The reduced ROE is based on a newly established 9.88% ROE plus the 50-point Regional Transmission Organization adder granted by the FERC on January 5, 2015. The FERC ruling is subject to rehearing requests.

Wholesale electric revenues decreased $2.7 million resulting from a 27.0% decrease in wholesale kwh sales due to fewer opportunities for wholesale sales as Coyote Station was offline during the second quarter of 2019 due to an extended maintenance outage and Hoot Lake Plant Unit 2 was offline for maintenance and repairs in June and July 2019. The decrease in revenues also resulted from decreased regional market demand in the third quarter of 2019 due to cooler summer weather, which drove down wholesale electricity prices.

Electric Costs and Expenses

Production fuel costs decreased $7.6 million mainly as a result of a 16.4% decrease in kwhs generated from our fuel-burning plants due to the maintenance outage at Coyote Station and due to maintenance and repairs at Hoot Lake Plant as noted above. The decrease in fuel costs related to the decrease in generation was partially offset by a 6.1% increase in the cost of fuel per kwh generated at Otter Tail Power Company’s fuel-burning plants. The increased cost-per-kwh generated is mostly due to higher absorption of Coyote Creek Mining Company’s fixed coal mining costs on less delivered fuel to Coyote Station during its planned spring 2019 maintenance outage.

The cost of purchased power to serve retail customers increased $3.7 million due to a 23.1% increase in kwhs purchased as a result of purchasing replacement power during the maintenance outages at Coyote Station and Hoot Lake Plant. The increase in kwh purchases was partially offset by a 5.1% decrease in kwh purchases in the fourth quarter of 2019 related to Big Stone Plant’s availability during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period last year when the plant was down for scheduled maintenance. The increased costs due to the increase in kwhs purchased were partially mitigated by a 14.4% decrease in the cost per kwh purchased resulting from lower wholesale energy prices in 2019.

Electric operating and maintenance expenses decreased $2.0 million due to:

A $3.3 million decrease in external service costs at Big Stone Plant primarily related to its fall 2018 maintenance outage.

A $1.1 million decrease in expenses for vegetation and transmission line maintenance.

A $0.8 million decrease in software support costs and regulatory filing fees.

A $0.7 million reduction in employee benefits mainly related to decreased health insurance costs.

A $0.5 million decrease in expense related to an increase in overhead cost capitalization due to increased capital spending in 2019.

A $0.4 million decrease in pollution control expenses resulting from decreases in generation at both Coyote Station and Hoot Lake Plant during their 2019 maintenance outages.

These items were partially offset by:

A $2.4 million increase in external service costs related to Coyote Station’s 2019 extended maintenance outage.

A $1.4 million increase in MISO transmission services expenses due to an increase in third-party multi-value projects in 2019.

A $0.7 million increase in costs at Hoot Lake Plant due to 2019 turbine repairs

A $0.3 million increase in conservation program expenditures in 2019.

Depreciation expense increased $4.1 million due to capital additions including the Big Stone South–Ellendale 345kV transmission line energized in February 2019, the new customer information system put in service in 2019 and other recent transmission plant upgrades.

Property tax expense increased $0.2 million due to capital additions, mainly transmission assets, in South Dakota and Minnesota.

Income tax expense increased $7.2 million mainly due to an $11.8 million increase in Electric segment income before income taxes and a $3.1 million reduction in federal PTCs related to the expiration of PTCs on Otter Tail Power Company’s Ashtabula wind farm in November of 2018.

Manufacturing

(in thousands) 2019 2018 Change % Change Operating Revenues $ 277,204 $ 268,409 $ 8,795 3.3 Net Income 12,899 12,839 60 0.5

BTD Manufacturing

BTD’s revenues increased $9.5 million due to growth in parts revenue of $12.3 million from increased sales to customers in recreational vehicle, construction, industrial, agricultural, and lawn and garden end markets, partially offset by reduced sales in energy end markets. Included in the parts revenue increase is the pass through of higher material costs of $0.7 million, with the remaining increase due to $11.6 million in higher sales volume. The increase in parts revenue was partially offset by a $2.8 million (31.9%) decrease in revenue from scrap metal sales due to a 28.2% decrease in scrap metal prices.

Cost of products sold at BTD increased $8.4 million including $11.8 million in increased material costs with $11.1 million due to the increased sales volume and $0.7 million passed through to customers. The increase in material costs combined with a $0.7 million increase in overhead costs was partially offset by a $4.1 million increase in reimbursements of tooling costs from customers.

The $1.1 million increase in gross margins on sales was partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in operating expenses. BTD’s depreciation expenses decreased $0.4 million as a result of certain assets reaching the ends of their depreciable lives. BTD’s income before income tax increased $1.3 million and its income tax expense decreased by $0.1 million, resulting in a $1.4 million increase in BTD’s net income in 2019 compared with 2018.

T.O. Plastics

T.O. Plastics’ revenues decreased $0.7 million due to a $0.7 million reduction in extrusion and other industrial sales, a $0.6 million decrease in sales to a customer bringing more production in house and a $0.2 million reduction in sales of horticultural containers, partially offset by a $0.5 million increase in life science product sales and a $0.3 million increase in sales of scrap material.

Cost of products sold at T.O. Plastics increased $1.1 million mainly due to increased labor costs driven in part by increased production hours and in part by wage increases. T.O. Plastics’ gross margin percentage decreased from 2018 to 2019 as a result of a customer’s decision to bring more production in house. Operating expenses increased $0.1 million.

T.O. Plastics’ income before income tax decreased $1.9 million and its income tax expense decreased by $0.5 million, resulting in a $1.4 million decrease in net income in 2019 compared with 2018.

Plastics

(in thousands) 2019 2018 Change % Change Operating Revenues $ 183,257 $ 197,840 $ (14,583 ) (7.4 ) Net Income 20,572 23,819 (3,247 ) (13.6 )

Plastics revenues and net income decreased $14.6 million and $3.2 million, respectively, due to a 4.2% decrease in pounds of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe sold and a 3.3% decrease in PVC pipe prices. Wet weather conditions across our sales territory negatively impacted 2019 sales along with lower demand in the Midwest and West Coast states.

Cost of products sold decreased $8.9 million due to the decrease in sales volume and a 1.9% decrease in the cost per pound of pipe sold. The decrease in pipe prices net of the decrease in costs resulted in a 7.7% decrease in gross margin per pound of PVC pipe sold. Plastics segment operating expenses decreased $0.9 million mainly due to a decrease in incentive compensation related to decreased operating income. Plastics segment depreciation expense decreased $0.3 million.

Segment income tax expense decreased $1.4 million resulting in the $3.2 million decrease in year-over-year net income in the Plastics segment.

Corporate

(in thousands) 2019 2018 Change % Change Losses before Income Taxes $ 11,189 $ 11,961 $ (772 ) (6.5 ) Income Tax Savings (5,519 ) (3,217 ) (2,302 ) 71.6 Net Loss $ 5,670 $ 8,744 $ (3,074 ) (35.1 )

Corporate costs before taxes decreased $0.8 million in 2019 compared to 2018 due to:

No contribution being made to the Otter Tail Corporation Foundation in 2019 as compared to a $2.0 million contribution commitment made at the end of 2018.

A $1.1 million non-taxable increase in corporate-owned life insurance cash surrender value.

A $1.2 million reduction in costs from an increase in corporate costs allocated to our operating companies, increased earnings from our captive insurance company, a decrease in post-retirement benefit non-service costs and other expense items.

These items were partially offset by:

A $2.7 million increase in employee benefit and incentive compensation costs largely due to increased health insurance costs.

A $0.8 million increase in interest expense reflecting higher average corporate short‑term debt outstanding between the years.

Corporate income tax savings increased $2.3 million despite the decrease in corporate losses before income tax due to a $1.7 million reduction in uncertain tax positions and state net operating loss carryforwards between the years and an increase of $0.8 million in permanent differences primarily related to corporate-owned life insurance and employee benefits, partially offset by a $0.2 million reduction in tax savings due to lower corporate costs between the years.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Consolidated Results

(in thousands, except per share amounts) 4th Quarter

2019 4th Quarter

2018 Change %

Change Operating Revenues $ 215,676 $ 221,171 $ (5,495 ) (2.5 ) Operating Income $ 31,237 $ 23,407 $ 7,830 33.5 Income Before Income Taxes $ 23,886 $ 14,542 $ 9,344 64.3 Income Tax Expense 3,534 381 3,153 827.6 Net Income $ 20,352 $ 14,161 $ 6,191 43.7 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.35 $ 0.16 45.7

The increase in fourth quarter 2019 net income was driven by increases in Electric and Plastics segment net income and a decrease in Corporate’s net loss, partially offset by a decrease in Manufacturing segment net income.

Electric

Electric segment net income increased $2.6 million between quarters.

Retail revenues increased $1.1 million due to: A $2.6 million increase in Minnesota Transmission Cost Recovery rider revenues due to recent investments in transmission infrastructure and transmission costs not currently recovered in base rates. A $0.6 million increase in revenue related to the recovery of increased CIP expenditures and increased CIP incentive revenues in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with the fourth quarter of 2018. A $0.5 million increase in Minnesota RRA rider revenues due to increased cost recovery requirements resulting from the expiration of federal PTCs in November 2018 on a company-owned wind farm. A $0.3 million increase in revenue mainly driven by a 0.7% increase in heating degree days quarter over quarter. A $0.3 million increase in revenue related to the establishment of a generation cost recovery rider in North Dakota in 2019 to provide for a return on funds invested in Astoria Station during its construction phase.



partially offset by:

A $3.2 million decrease in revenue related to the recovery of decreased fuel and purchased power costs driven by an increase in purchased power in the fourth quarter of 2018 to provide replacement power during a 9-week scheduled fall maintenance outage at Big Stone Plant.

Transmission services revenues decreased $4.6 million mainly due to a $3.2 million decrease associated with reductions in capital spending and collections through the MISO tariff. Otter Tail Power Company also recorded an additional $1.4 million estimated refund obligation due to a November 21, 2019 FERC ruling related to the methodology used to determine the ROE component of transmission rates under the MISO Tariff. This amount is based mainly on a reduced ROE from 10.82% to 10.38% for the period from September 28, 2016 through December 31, 2019. The reduced ROE is based on a newly established 9.88% ROE plus the 50-point Regional Transmission Organization adder granted by FERC on January 5, 2015. The FERC ruling is subject to rehearing requests.

Wholesale electric revenues decreased $0.4 million despite a 4.1% increase in wholesale kwh sales due to a 35.6% decrease in wholesale electric prices.

Other miscellaneous electric revenues increased by $0.3 million.

Production fuel costs decreased $1.4 million as a result of a 4.1% decrease in kwhs generated at our fuel-burning plants and a 5.3% decrease in the cost-per-kwh generated. The decreased cost-per-kwh generated is a function of increased generation at Big Stone Plant, our lowest fuel-cost plant, combined with decreased generation from our higher fuel-cost plants, on a cost-per-kwh basis.

The cost of purchased power to serve retail customers decreased $5.4 million due to a 5.1% decrease in kwhs purchased and a 19.6% decrease in the cost-per-kwh purchased. The decrease in kwhs purchased is related to the increased availability of Big Stone Plant for the entire fourth quarter of 2019 compared to being down for scheduled maintenance for the first five weeks of fourth quarter 2018.

Electric operating and maintenance expense decreased $5.0 million including: The reversal of a $2.7 million regulatory asset in the fourth quarter of 2018 related to deferred recovery of a tax-reform-related income tax adjustment due to updates of various state regulatory proceedings. A $2.5 million decrease in Big Stone Plant contracted maintenance and material expenses primarily related to its 2018 fall maintenance outage. A $1.0 million decrease in other plant materials and operating supplies and other various expense categories.



partially offset by:

A $0.7 million increase in MISO transmission service costs.

A $0.5 million increase in conservation program spending.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased $1.3 million due to recent capital additions including the Big Stone South–Ellendale 345kV transmission line energized in February 2019, the new customer information system put in service in 2019 and other recent transmission plant upgrades. Also, recent decreases in estimated salvage values for electrical transformers has resulted in increased depreciation rates and expense for those assets.

Electric segment property taxes decreased $0.4 million.

Income tax expense in the Electric segment increased $5.2 million due to a $7.8 million increase in Electric segment income before income taxes and the 2018 reduction in income tax expense due to the reversal of a $2.7 million charge to income tax expense recorded in the third quarter of 2018 related to deferred recovery of an income tax adjustment under tax reform due to various state regulatory proceedings.

Manufacturing

Net income from the Manufacturing segment decreased $1.2 million between quarters.

BTD’s revenues decreased $4.2 million due to a $2.7 million reduction in revenue from parts sales, including decreased sales in energy, agricultural and lawn and garden end markets, partially offset by increased sales in recreational vehicle and industrial end markets. Included in the parts revenue decrease is a $6.2 million decrease in material cost increases passed through to customers partially offset by an increase in revenue of $3.5 million due to higher sales volume. Revenue from scrap metal sales decreased $1.2 million due to a 43.4% decrease in scrap metal prices and a 19.2% decrease in scrap volume. BTD also recorded a net decrease in revenues from tooling and other sources of $0.3 million. Cost of products sold at BTD decreased $3.2 million including a $2.2 million decrease in material costs, a $1.5 million in decreased labor costs and a $0.6 decrease in other overhead costs, partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in reimbursement of tooling costs from customers. BTD’s gross margin and income before income taxes both declined by $1.0 million, resulting in a $0.3 million decrease in income tax expense and $0.7 million decrease in net income between quarters.

T.O. Plastics’ revenues decreased $0.2 million mainly due to a reduction in product sales. Cost of products sold at T.O. Plastics increased $0.7 million mainly due to increased labor, material costs and equipment repairs. Operating expenses at T.O. Plastics decreased $0.3 million. T.O. Plastics’ net income before income tax decreased $0.6 million, resulting in a $0.5 million decrease in net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.

Plastics

Plastics segment revenues and net income increased $2.6 million and $1.3 million, respectively, quarter-over-quarter due to a 10.4% increase in pounds of PVC pipe sold partially offset by a 3.1% decrease in PVC pipe prices. Cost of products sold increased $1.4 million due to the increase in sales volume partially offset by a 4.8% decrease in the cost per pound of pipe sold. The decrease in pipe prices net of the decrease in costs resulted in a 1.4% increase in gross margin per pound of PVC pipe sold. Plastics segment operating and depreciation expenses decreased $0.4 million and segment income tax expense increased $0.2 million resulting in the $1.3 million increase in quarter-over-quarter net income in the Plastics segment.

Corporate

Corporate costs, net-of-tax, decreased $3.4 million mainly due to a $1.5 million net-of-tax decrease in contributions to the Otter Tail Corporation Foundation and $1.9 million in changes to uncertain tax positions and state net operating loss carryforward and increases in the cash surrender value of corporate-owned life insurance.

2020 Business Outlook

We anticipate 2020 diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.22 to $2.37. The midpoint of the 2020 earnings per share guidance reflects a 6% growth rate off 2019 diluted earnings per share. Our 2020 diluted earnings per share guidance also includes $0.05 of dilution associated with the planned issuance of common equity under our At-the-Market Offering Program and Dividend Reinvestment and Employee Stock Purchase Plans to help fund our construction projects at Otter Tail Power Company.

We have taken into consideration strategies for improving future operating results, the cyclical nature of some of our businesses, and current regulatory factors facing our Electric segment. We expect capital expenditures for 2020 to be $385 million compared with actual cash used for capital expenditures of $207 million in 2019. Our Electric Segment accounts for 96% of our 2020 planned capital expenditures. The increase in our planned expenditures for 2020 is largely driven by the Merricourt Wind Energy Center (Merricourt) and Astoria Station natural gas-fired electric plant rate base projects.

Segment components of our 2020 diluted earnings per share guidance range compared with 2019 actual earnings are as follows.

2019 EPS by Segment 2020 EPS Guidance Low High Electric $1.48 $1.67 $1.70 Manufacturing $0.32 $0.31 $0.35 Plastics $0.51 $0.43 $0.47 Corporate ($0.14) ($0.19) ($0.15) Total $2.17 $2.22 $2.37 Return on Equity 11.6% 11.0% 11.7%

The following items contribute to our earnings guidance for 2020.

We expect our Electric segment to provide approximately 75% of our consolidated earnings in 2020 with an increase over 2019 segment net income based on: Capital spending on the Merricourt and Astoria Station rate base projects of $178 million and $81 million, respectively, in 2020. The Merricourt project has rider recovery mechanisms in place in Minnesota and South Dakota and in process for approval in North Dakota. The Astoria Station project has rider recovery mechanisms in place in South Dakota and North Dakota. This project earns AFUDC in Minnesota, is expected to be recovered through a rate case in Minnesota and has already been approved in our integrated resource plan. Increased revenues related to $22 million in anticipated capital spending for self-funded generator interconnection agreements. No planned generation plant outages for 2020. Plant outage costs totaled $3.1 million in 2019.



Partially offset by:

Normal weather in 2020. Weather favorably impacted 2019 earnings by $0.08 per share compared to normal.

Increased expenses caused in large part by a decrease in the discount rate used for the pension plan and a lower rate used for our long-term rate of return. The discount rate for 2020 is 3.47% compared with 4.50% for 2019. For each 25-basis-point decline in the discount rate, pension expense increases approximately $1,041,000. The assumed long-term rate of return for 2020 is 6.88% compared with 7.25% in 2019. Each 25-basis-point decline in this rate equates to approximately $734,000 in increased pension expense.

Higher depreciation and property tax expense due to large capital projects being put into service.

Increased interest costs associated with a full year’s interest expense on the $100 million of senior unsecured notes that were issued in October 2019 and interest on the $35 million and $40 million of senior unsecured notes expected to be issued in February and August of 2020, respectively.

We expect net income from our Manufacturing segment to be flat compared with 2019 based on: Slightly lower earnings at BTD due to an expected decline in sales driven mostly by lower sales volumes in the recreational vehicle markets. Scrap revenues are expected to decline slightly as well based on lower sales volumes with scrap prices staying flat between the years. An increase in earnings from T.O. Plastics mainly driven by year-over-year sales growth in horticulture, life science and industrial markets. Backlog for the manufacturing companies of approximately $179 million for 2020 compared with $211 million one year ago. Raw material price deflation is driving backlog down by $19 million and the remaining $13 million decrease in backlog is volume driven.



We expect 2020 net income from our Plastics segment to be lower than 2019 based on lower expected operating margins in 2020. This is due to an expected decline in sale prices of pipe and flat year-over-year resin prices, partially offset by slightly higher sales volumes in 2020 compared to 2019.

Corporate costs, net of tax, are expected to be higher in 2020 compared with 2019 primarily driven by higher short-term borrowing costs at the corporate level and higher income tax expense, partially offset by lower employee benefit and health care costs.

The following table shows our 2019 capital expenditures and 2020 through 2024 anticipated capital expenditures and electric utility average rate base.

(in millions) 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Total Capital Expenditures: Electric Segment: Renewables and Natural Gas Generation $ 260 $ 18 $ 51 $ 30 $ — $ 359 Technology and Infrastructure 7 18 47 54 43 169 Distribution Plant Replacements 22 27 34 25 26 134 Transmission (includes replacements) 61 26 8 13 9 117 Other 19 35 23 18 23 118 Total Electric Segment $ 187 $ 369 $ 124 $ 163 $ 140 $ 101 $ 897 Manufacturing and Plastics Segments 20 16 18 17 19 17 87 Total Capital Expenditures $ 207 $ 385 $ 142 $ 180 $ 159 $ 118 $ 984 Total Electric Utility Average Rate Base $ 1,170 $ 1,418 $ 1,573 $ 1,634 $ 1,690 $ 1,739 Rate Base Growth 21.2 % 10.9 % 3.9 % 3.4 % 2.9 %

The capital expenditure plan for the 2020-2024 time period calls for Electric segment capital expenditures of $897 million based on the need for additional wind and solar in rate base, capital spending for Astoria Station (part of our replacement solution for Hoot Lake Plant when it is retired in 2021), technology-related investments and distribution and transmission investments. Given this capital expenditure plan, our compounded annual growth rate in rate base is projected to be 8.2% over the 2019 to 2024 timeframe.

Execution on the currently anticipated Electric segment capital expenditure plan is expected to grow rate base and be a key driver in increasing utility earnings over the 2020 through 2024 timeframe.

Otter Tail Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income in thousands, except share and per share amounts (not audited) Quarter Ended

December 31, Year-to-Date

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Revenues by Segment Electric Revenues from Contracts with Customers $ 111,738 $ 115,805 $ 458,065 $ 450,694 Changes in Accrued Revenues under Alternative Revenue Programs 2,633 2,318 1,032 (439 ) Total Electric Revenues 114,371 118,123 459,097 450,255 Manufacturing 60,164 64,566 277,204 268,409 Plastics 41,157 38,508 183,257 197,840 Intersegment Eliminations (16 ) (26 ) (55 ) (57 ) Total Operating Revenues 215,676 221,171 919,503 916,447 Operating Expenses Fuel and Purchased Power 31,027 37,788 131,322 135,170 Nonelectric Cost of Products Sold (depreciation included below) 77,794 78,868 355,119 354,559 Electric Operating and Maintenance Expense 39,422 44,421 153,529 155,534 Nonelectric Operating and Maintenance Expense 12,378 13,854 50,782 51,544 Depreciation and Amortization 19,857 18,450 78,086 74,666 Property Taxes – Electric 3,961 4,383 15,785 15,585 Total Operating Expenses 184,439 197,764 784,623 787,058 Operating Income (Loss) by Segment Electric 24,682 17,520 98,417 88,031 Manufacturing 1,317 2,935 17,869 18,266 Plastics 7,790 6,207 28,439 32,917 Corporate (2,552 ) (3,255 ) (9,845 ) (9,825 ) Total Operating Income 31,237 23,407 134,880 129,389 Interest Charges 8,221 7,811 31,411 30,408 Nonservice Cost Components of Postretirement Benefits 1,128 1,380 4,293 5,509 Other Income 1,998 326 5,112 3,461 Income Tax Expense 3,534 381 17,441 14,588 Net Income (Loss) by Segment Electric 15,162 12,596 59,046 54,431 Manufacturing 912 2,070 12,899 12,839 Plastics 5,654 4,314 20,572 23,819 Corporate (1,376 ) (4,819 ) (5,670 ) (8,744 ) Net Income $ 20,352 $ 14,161 $ 86,847 $ 82,345 Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Basic 39,799,359 39,621,659 39,720,847 39,599,944 Diluted 40,047,568 39,922,467 39,953,826 39,892,196 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.51 $ 0.36 $ 2.19 $ 2.08 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.51 $ 0.35 $ 2.17 $ 2.06

Otter Tail Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets ASSETS in thousands (not audited) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 21,199 $ 861 Accounts Receivable: Trade—Net 77,947 75,144 Other 8,773 9,741 Inventories 97,851 106,270 Unbilled Receivables 20,911 23,626 Income Taxes Receivable 1,487 2,439 Regulatory Assets 21,650 17,225 Other 5,042 6,114 Total Current Assets 254,860 241,420 Investments 9,894 8,961 Other Assets 40,196 35,759 Goodwill 37,572 37,572 Other Intangibles—Net 11,290 12,450 Regulatory Assets 144,138 135,257 Right of Use Assets—Operating Leases 21,851 — Plant Electric Plant in Service 2,212,884 2,019,721 Nonelectric Operations 247,356 228,120 Construction Work in Progress 185,238 181,626 Total Gross Plant 2,645,478 2,429,467 Less Accumulated Depreciation and Amortization 891,684 848,369 Net Plant 1,753,794 1,581,098 Total $ 2,273,595 $ 2,052,517

Otter Tail Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets LIABILITIES AND EQUITY in thousands (not audited) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Current Liabilities Short-Term Debt $ 6,000 $ 18,599 Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt 183 172 Accounts Payable 120,775 96,291 Accrued Salaries and Wages 22,730 24,857 Accrued Taxes 17,525 17,287 Regulatory Liabilities 7,480 738 Current Operating Lease Liabilities 4,136 — Other Accrued Liabilities 10,912 12,149 Total Current Liabilities 189,741 170,093 Pensions Benefit Liability 98,970 98,358 Other Postretirement Benefits Liability 71,437 71,561 Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities 18,193 — Other Noncurrent Liabilities 30,833 24,326 Deferred Credits Deferred Income Taxes 131,941 120,976 Deferred Tax Credits 18,626 19,974 Regulatory Liabilities 239,906 226,469 Other 2,885 1,895 Total Deferred Credits 393,358 369,314 Capitalization Long-Term Debt—Net 689,581 590,002 Cumulative Preferred Shares — — Cumulative Preference Shares — — Common Equity Common Shares, Par Value $5 Per Share 200,788 198,324 Premium on Common Shares 364,790 344,250 Retained Earnings 222,341 190,433 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (6,437 ) (4,144 ) Total Common Equity 781,482 728,863 Total Capitalization 1,471,063 1,318,865 Total $ 2,273,595 $ 2,052,517