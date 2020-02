DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that Scott Sheffield, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse Energy Summit on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 10:25 a.m. Mountain Time.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.