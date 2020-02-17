Reliance Industries’ media, cable units soar on merger plan













** Shares of media, cable TV and internet service companies owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate soar after Reliance says it will merge them into Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

** Reliance's TV18 Broadcast Ltd , Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd and Den Networks Ltd businesses will be consolidated into Network18

** TV18 Broadcast shares surge as much as 19.96%, its biggest intra day pct gain in more than 8 years

** Shares of Hathway Cable also soar as much as 20% to its highest level in a month

** Den Networks surges 10%

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru)