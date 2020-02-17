Saudi Arabia crude exports unchanged at 7.37 mln bpd in December 2019













Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in December 2019 were unchanged at 7.37 million barrels per day (bpd) month-on-month, official data showed on Monday.

The country's crude output fell by 296,000 bpd to 9.59 million bpd in December, the data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) showed.

In December, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed to deepen output cuts for the first quarter of 2020.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of OPEC to JODI, which published them on its website.

