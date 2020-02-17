Sound Energy shares drop on uncertainty over Morocco portfolio deal













** Morocco-focused upstream gas company's shares down 23.4%, top loser on LSE

** Shares down as much as 42.3% at 1.3 pence, a new lifetime low

** Sound Energy says buyer of SOU's interest in the Eastern Morocco Portfolio hasn't yet shown proof of funds required for deal and nor has sale & purchase agreement been finalised

** SOU says discussions with purchaser no longer exclusive

** Plans to pursue a micro liquefied natural gas (LNG) production plan for the TE-5 Horst field and expects first LNG delivery during 2021

** Shares fell 90.8% in 2019

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)