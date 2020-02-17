TGS Announces New Chief Financial Officer (CFO)













Asker, Norway (17 February 2020) – TGS has today appointed Fredrik Amundsen as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. He has been with the company for 16 years and comes from the position as Executive Vice President (EVP) Europe at TGS.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, stated: “Following the acquisition of Spectrum in August 2019, TGS has been through a period of integration and right-sizing of the organization to realize synergies. We are now moving into a phase where our focus will be on realizing maximum value and efficiency from our internal operations. Few people know the TGS operations better than Fredrik Amundsen, and I am positive that he will contribute to further developing the company in his new capacity as CFO.

He added: “Dean Zuzic joined TGS as CFO through the acquisition of Spectrum in 2019. We would like to thank him for his great contribution during the integration phase and wish him best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Fredrik joined TGS in 2003 as Financial Controller and has since served TGS in a variety of capacities. These include several positions in the Finance department, including Director of Finance and Interim CFO. Thereafter, he held a number of commercial roles, responsible for business units in Asia Pacific and Europe/Russia. Fredrik received a B.A in Business Administration from Washington State University in 2001.

Rune Eng, EVP of Southern Hemisphere will take over the executive responsibility for the Europe business following Fredrik Amundsen’s move into his new role.

