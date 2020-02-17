U.S. oil may fall into $49.61-$50.97 range













U.S. oil may break a support at $51.54 per barrel, and fall into a range of $49.61-$50.97.

The support is identified as the 100% projection level on a downward wave (3) from $59.73. Oil failed a few times to break a resistance at $52.65. The failures strongly suggest a completion of the bounce from the Feb. 10 low of $49.42.

A break above $52.65 could lead to a gain into the range of $53.47-$54.67. On the daily chart, the bounce is regarded as the second pullback towards the lower trendline of a bearish wedge, which suggests a target around $40.21.

Wave pattern indicates oil is riding on a downward wave (C), which is capable of travelling to $45.25, its 61.8% projection level. The current bounce looks too weak to extend to $53.41.

* The analysis is based on delayed data, prediction may be affected. Charts are not available in reports received in email box through "Alert". To get charts, use the news code of to retrieve the original reports.

** Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

No information in this analysis should be considered as being business, financial or legal advice. Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

(Reporting by Wang Tao;Editing by Arun Koyyur)