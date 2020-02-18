Africa Energy to Present at SpareBank 1 Markets Energy Conference

VANCOUVER, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ – Africa Energy Corp. (TSX Venture: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC) (“Africa Energy” or the “Company”), an oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia, announces that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Garrett Soden, will be presenting at the SpareBank 1 Markets Energy Conference in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at approximately 12:55pm Central European Time. View PDF Version

Investors can watch a live webcast of the presentation at the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20200226_7/

A copy of the presentation will also be available on Africa Energy's website below.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker “AFE”) and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker “AEC”). Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Important information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on February 19, 2020 at 1:00 a.m. ET.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 5000, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

