BJ’s Wholesale Club Donates One-Year Supply of Gas and Tires to the Council on Aging of West Florida













WESTBOROUGH, Mass. & PENSACOLA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading warehouse club operator in the Eastern United States, today announced a donation of a one-year supply of gas and tires to the Council on Aging of West Florida.

“At BJ’s, we’re dedicated to nourishing our communities by providing access to basic essentials such as fresh, nutritious meals,” said Tom Condon, general manager, BJ’s Wholesale Club in Pensacola. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Council on Aging of West Florida to help provide critical resources, such as fuel and tires, that will help our neighbors in need.”

BJ’s donation will help the Council on Aging of West Florida provide vulnerable seniors in rural areas with critical services including daily nutritious, hot meals at nearly twenty senior dining sites in the two-county area. The donation celebrates the opening of the company’s new BJ’s Gas® location in Pensacola, which opened on Feb. 13, 2020 and is located at 7060 Plantation Road.

BJ’s is helping members save even more on their next fill-up for a limited time. From Feb. 20, 2020 through Feb. 23, 2020, members can save 50 cents per gallon at BJ’s Gas when they use1 or apply2 for a My BJ’s Perks® Mastercard® Credit Card at the Pensacola BJ’s Gas location 1.

“At Council on Aging of West Florida, we’re dedicated to helping local seniors live a healthy, independent and safe life in familiar surroundings,” said Josh Newby, marketing communications director, Council on Aging of West Florida. “BJ’s donation of gas and tires will help us reach even more people and we’re thrilled to welcome them into our community.”

BJ’s is committed to nourishing communities and helping families thrive by providing access to basic essentials including fresh food, education and wellness to the communities it serves. The BJ’s Feeding Communities® program- a company-wide philanthropic initiative to help end hunger- has donated more than 84 million meals to families throughout the club’s communities to date.

Local shoppers interested in learning more about BJ’s Wholesale Club and signing up for membership can visit BJs.com/Pensacola or the local BJ’s Wholesale Club Membership Center located at 7000 N Davis Hwy in Pensacola.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is bringing Pensacola a fresh take on a wholesale club:

25% off grocery store prices ‡ : BJ’s beats supermarket prices on national brands every day so members can stock up for less.

: BJ’s beats supermarket prices on national brands every day so members can stock up for less. Coupon friendly: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts all manufacturers’ coupons, plus members can add coupons to their membership card from the BJ’s app or online.

BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts all manufacturers’ coupons, plus members can add coupons to their membership card from the BJ’s app or online. Fresh choices: BJ’s assortment offers more fresh food than other warehouse clubs, with delicious produce, meats, deli and bakery items for weekly shopping.

BJ’s assortment offers more fresh food than other warehouse clubs, with delicious produce, meats, deli and bakery items for weekly shopping. Big gas savings: BJ’s Gas has super-low gas prices every day.

BJ’s Gas has super-low gas prices every day. Everyday ClubVenienceSM: Members can shop however they want with convenient options like BJs.com, buy online, pick up in-club and same-day grocery delivery.

All BJ’s Memberships are subject to BJ’s current Membership Terms, ask in-Club or go to BJs.com/terms.

1Cannot be combined with other offers. Maximum of 30 gallons per transaction. Offer will not be re-issued if lost, stolen or destroyed or with return/refund of merchandise. The entire transaction amount after discount must be placed on the My BJ’s Perks® Mastercard® Credit Card. This rewards program is provided by BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. and its terms may change at any time. For full Rewards Terms and Conditions, please see BJs.com/perksterms and BJs.com/terms.

2Cannot be combined with other offers. Valid one time only. Duplicate offers will not be accepted. Maximum of 30 gallons of Gas. Offer will not be re-issued if lost, stolen or destroyed or with return/refund of merchandise.

Credit card offers are subject to credit approval.

My BJ’s Perks® Mastercard® Credit Card Accounts are issued by Comenity Capital Bank pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and the Mastercard Brand Mark are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

‡25% savings is based on Member pricing on a basket of 100 national brand household staples, on an unpromoted unit-price basis, when compared to four leading grocery chains in our trade areas. Learn more at www.bjs.com/25percentterms.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 217 clubs and 144 BJ’s Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

About Council on Aging of West Florida

Council on Aging of West Florida is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that has served seniors and their families since 1972. Council on Aging of West Florida helps seniors in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties live healthy, safe and independent lives in their own familiar surroundings by providing community-based, in-home programs and services such as Meals on Wheels and Alzheimer’s respite care.