Clear Blue Announces Appointment of Jane Kearns to its Board of Directors













Canadian Clean Tech Industry Leader to support Clear Blue’s efforts to become the leading Global Smart Off-Grid Company.

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue” or “the Company”) (TSXV:CBLU) today announced the addition of Jane Kearns as Independent Director on its Board of Directors, in effect as of February 17, 2020.

Jane is Vice-President of Growth Services at MaRS. She is a recognized leader in sustainable innovation and has extensive experience growing companies at the intersection of business and sustainability. She co-founded, grew and profitably sold a full-service renewable energy company, Clean Energy Developments, and leverages over 20 years of experience in the environmental finance, cleantech and sustainability sectors to help build businesses that matter.

Throughout her career, she has advised entrepreneurs and executives on project and equity financing, mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning and business development. She helped launch Columbia Business School’s first environmental finance course, which continues to be taught in the school’s MBA and EMBA programs, as well the School of International and Public Affairs. Jane is the co-founder of the CanadaCleantech Alliance, sits on advisory boards for StandUp Ventures and Amplify Ventures, and is a member of the Expert Panel on Clean Growth for the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices. She is currently a Cleantech and Energy faculty member at Singularity University, and holds an MBA from Columbia University, and undergraduate degrees from Western University and the University of Calgary.

“Jane introduced Clear Blue to its very first investor. She has been a wise and sage guide to the Company throughout its history,” said Miriam Tuerk, CEO of Clear Blue. “With her cleantech start up background and her leadership within the Clean Tech community, Jane brings a wealth of experience and connections to Clear Blue. We are thrilled and honoured to have her join our team.”

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. delivers clean, managed, wireless power – anywhere and anytime. We use our patented Smart Off-Grid technology, delivered through our Energy-as-a-Service business model, to manage lighting, telecom, Internet of Things devices, and other critical systems around the world. Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. Clear Blue is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol CBLU and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRANKFURT: 0YA). Learn more at www.clearbluetechnologies.com .

Legal Disclaimers

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Media Contact:

Becky Nye

Director

Montieth & Company

155 E 44th St., New York, NY 10017

bnye@montiethco.com

+1 646.864.3517

Investor Relations: