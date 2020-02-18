Concho Resources profit beats estimates on higher output in Permian basin













Concho Resources Inc posted quarterly profit above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as the U.S. oil and gas producer stepped up output from Delaware and Midland in the prolific Permian basin.

Concho has reaped benefits from operating exclusively in the prolific Permian basin – the cheapest source of crude oil in the United States – at a time when weak oil and gas prices have hit shale players.

The shale boom has helped the U.S become the world's biggest oil producer, overtaking Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Concho also lowered its 2020 capital expenditure to $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion, the midpoint of which is 10% lower than last year, joining peers in curbing spending amid rising investor pressure for increased returns.

However, Concho reported a loss of $471 million, or $2.38 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from a profit of $1.51 billion, or $7.55 per share, a year earlier.

Special items impacting earnings for the quarter included $334 million in charges, primarily related to oil and natural gas properties.

Excluding items, Concho's profit rose to $1.03 per share, topping analysts' average estimate of 79 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The Permian basin producer said average realized price for crude oil and natural gas for the fourth-quarter, including hedging, was $38.88 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) compared with $38.47 per boe in the year-ago quarter.

Concho, which operates in the Delaware and Midland Basins, said total production rose to 337,288 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 307,097 boepd a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)