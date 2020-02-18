Devon Energy raises 2020 production forecast, cuts spending plans













Devon Energy Corp on Tuesday raised its oil production forecast for the full year, while cutting its spending plans for 2020.

The oil and gas producer said it expects full-year oil output to grow between 7.5% and 9% from 2019, above its earlier growth estimate of 7% to 9%.

It also lowered the top end of its 2020 exploration and production budget by $50 million to a range of $1.7 billion to $1.85 billion.

Net loss attributable to Devon was $642 million, for the fourth-quarter ended Dec.31, compared with a profit of $1.15 billion a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted core earnings of $130 million, or 33 cents per share, marginally beating analysts' expectations of 32 cents per share, according to IBES estimates from Refinitiv.

Total production rose to 343,000 oil equivalent barrels per day (boepd) from 306,000 boepd.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 22% to $0.11 per share amid shareholder push for more return in a volatile commodity price backdrop.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)