Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 11 Preferred Shares

CALGARY, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ – Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that none of its outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 11 (Series 11 Shares) will be converted into Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 12 of Enbridge (Series 12 Shares) on March 1, 2020.

After taking into account all conversion notices received from holders of its outstanding Series 11 Shares by the February 18, 2020 deadline for the conversion of the Series 11 Shares into Series 12 Shares, less than the 1,000,000 Series 11 Shares required to give effect to conversions into Series 12 Shares were tendered for conversion.

