Franklin Electric Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Sales and Earnings













FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) reported fourth quarter 2019 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42, versus a GAAP fully diluted EPS in the fourth quarter 2018 of $0.51. Fourth quarter 2019 sales were $320.1 million, compared to 2018 fourth quarter sales of $316.7 million. Fourth quarter EPS before the impact of restructuring expenses was $0.43 compared to 2018 fourth quarter EPS before restructuring of $0.52 (see table below for a reconciliation of GAAP EPS to EPS before restructuring).

Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“Our fourth quarter operating results were generally in line with our expectations which were to be about the same as the fourth quarter last year. Our revenue was up 1 percent from last year as we benefitted from stronger sales in our Distribution business, our water treatment acquisition and continued strength in Fueling Systems, all of which was offset by the expected decline in our dewatering pump systems sales in the quarter. These sales impacts were offset with lower selling, general and administrative expenses and resulted in operating income being flat in the quarter. Our Earnings Per Share decline versus last year’s fourth quarter is entirely due to higher foreign exchange transactional losses that are non-operational in nature and below the operating income line.

“In 2019, our team executed well in a tough end market environment. While earnings were below our expectations, our free cash flow conversion of net income increased from 101 percent in 2018 to 163 percent in 2019.”

Key Performance Indicators:

For the Fourth Quarter For the Full Year Earnings Before and After Restructuring 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (in millions) Net Income attributable to FE Co., Inc. Reported $ 19.8 $ 24.2 -18 % $ 95.5 $ 105.9 -10 % Allocated Earnings $ (0.2 ) $ (0.2 ) $ (0.7 ) $ (0.8 ) Earnings for EPS Calculations $ 19.6 $ 24.0 -18 % $ 94.8 $ 105.1 -10 % Restructuring (before tax): $ 0.8 $ 0.7 $ 2.5 $ 1.7 Restructuring, net of tax: $ 0.6 $ 0.6 $ 2.0 $ 1.4 Earnings before Restructuring $ 20.2 $ 24.6 -18 % $ 96.8 $ 106.5 -9 % For the Fourth Quarter For the Full Year Earnings Per Share 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Before and After Restructuring (in millions except Earnings Per Share) Average Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 46.8 46.8 0 % 46.8 47.0 0 % Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) Reported $ 0.42 $ 0.51 -18 % $ 2.03 $ 2.23 -9 % Restructuring Per Share, net of tax $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.03 Fully Diluted EPS before Restructuring $ 0.43 $ 0.52 -17 % $ 2.07 $ 2.26 -8 %

Net Sales For the Fourth Quarter United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total (in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Q4 2018 $103.3 $31.2 $38.7 $23.7 $196.9 $75.0 $56.0 ($11.2) $316.7 Q4 2019 $92.5 $33.7 $38.1 $23.9 $188.2 $77.3 $64.4 ($9.8) $320.1 Change ($10.8) $2.5 ($0.6) $0.2 ($8.7) $2.3 $8.4 $1.4 $3.4 % Change -10% 8% -2% 1% -4% 3% 15% 1% Foreign currency translation $0.0 ($3.7) ($1.3) ($0.4) ($5.4) $0.4 $0.0 % Change 0% -12% -3% -2% -3% -1% 0% Acquisitions $3.1 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $3.1 $0.0 $4.8 Volume/Price ($13.9) $6.2 $0.7 $0.6 ($6.4) $2.7 $3.6 % Change -13% 20% 2% 3% -3% 4% 6%

Net Sales For the Full Year United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total (in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated FY 2018 $428.2 $120.2 $170.9 $80.8 $800.1 $284.6 $269.6 ($56.2) $1,298.1 FY 2019 $419.9 $124.2 $155.6 $81.8 $781.5 $293.6 $291.8 ($52.3) $1,314.6 Change ($8.3) $4.0 ($15.3) $1.0 ($18.6) $9.0 $22.2 $3.9 $16.5 % Change -2% 3% -9% 1% -2% 3% 8% 1% Foreign currency translation ($2.5) ($10.3) ($15.9) ($1.8) ($30.5) ($4.3) $0.0 % Change -1% -9% -9% -2% -4% -2% 0% Acquisitions $5.4 $7.6 $0.0 $0.0 $13.0 $3.2 $21.9 Volume/Price ($11.2) $6.7 $0.6 $2.8 ($1.1) $10.1 $0.3 % Change -3% 6% 0% 3% 0% 4% 0%

Operating Income and Margins (in millions) For the Fourth Quarter 2019 Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Operating Income / (Loss) $ 24.5 $ 20.2 $ (2.5 ) $ (13.6 ) $ 28.6 % Operating Income To Net Sales 13.0 % 26.1 % -3.9 % 8.9 % Restructuring $ 0.8 $ – $ – $ – $ 0.8 Operating Income/(Loss) before Restructuring $ 25.3 $ 20.2 $ (2.5 ) $ (13.6 ) $ 29.4 % Operating Income to Net Sales Before Restructuring 13.4 % 26.1 % -3.9 % 9.2 % Operating Income and Margins (in millions) For the Fourth Quarter 2018 Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Operating Income / (Loss) $ 27.0 $ 17.0 $ (2.9 ) $ (12.4 ) $ 28.7 % Operating Income To Net Sales 13.7 % 22.7 % -5.2 % 9.1 % Restructuring $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.5 $ – $ 0.7 Operating Income/(Loss) before Restructuring $ 27.1 $ 17.1 $ (2.4 ) $ (12.4 ) $ 29.4 % Operating Income to Net Sales Before Restructuring 13.8 % 22.8 % -4.3 % 9.3 %

Operating Income and Margins (in millions) For the Full Year of 2019 Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Operating Income / (Loss) $ 103.0 $ 75.8 $ 3.6 $ (55.3 ) $ 127.1 % Operating Income To Net Sales 13.2 % 25.8 % 1.2 % 9.7 % Restructuring $ 1.7 $ – $ 0.8 $ – $ 2.5 Operating Income/(Loss) before Restructuring $ 104.7 $ 75.8 $ 4.4 $ (55.3 ) $ 129.6 % Operating Income to Net Sales Before Restructuring 13.4 % 25.8 % 1.5 % 9.9 % Operating Income and Margins (in millions) For the Full year of 2018 Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Operating Income / (Loss) $ 112.7 $ 70.6 $ 3.4 $ (54.7 ) $ 132.0 % Operating Income To Net Sales 14.1 % 24.8 % 1.3 % 10.2 % Restructuring $ 0.6 $ 0.3 $ 0.8 $ – $ 1.7 Operating Income/(Loss) before Restructuring $ 113.3 $ 70.9 $ 4.2 $ (54.7 ) $ 133.7 % Operating Income to Net Sales Before Restructuring 14.2 % 24.9 % 1.6 % 10.3 %

Water Systems

Water Systems sales were $188.2 million in the fourth quarter 2019, versus the fourth quarter 2018 sales of $196.9 million. In the fourth quarter of 2019, sales from businesses acquired since the fourth quarter of 2018 were $3.1 million. Water Systems sales decreased 3 percent in the quarter due to foreign currency translation. Water Systems organic sales were lower by 3 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Water Systems sales in the U.S. and Canada decreased by 10 percent overall compared to the fourth quarter 2018, primarily due to lower sales volumes of dewatering equipment. Sales of dewatering equipment decreased by nearly 50 percent due to lower sales in rental channels and a surge of sales in the fourth quarter 2018 driven by regulatory demand. Sales of groundwater pumping equipment increased by 4 percent versus the fourth quarter 2018. The increase in groundwater pumping systems was primarily due to increased sales of residential water systems. Sales of surface pumping equipment decreased by 5 percent on lower sales of both wastewater and water transfer systems.

Water Systems sales in markets outside the U.S. and Canada increased by 2 percent overall. Foreign currency translation decreased sales by 6 percent. Outside the U.S. and Canada, Water Systems organic sales increased by 8 percent, primarily driven by higher sales in Latin America, as well as increased sales in both the Europe, Middle East, and Africa markets, and the Asia Pacific markets.

Water Systems operating income was $24.5 million in the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $27.0 million in the fourth quarter 2018 primarily driven by lower revenues.

Fueling Systems

Fueling Systems sales were $77.3 million in the fourth quarter 2019 compared to fourth quarter 2018 sales of $75.0 million and were a record for any fourth quarter. Fueling Systems sales decreased 1 percent in the quarter due to foreign currency translation. Fueling Systems organic sales increased 4 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Fueling Systems sales in the U.S. and Canada increased by 7 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2018. The increase was principally in the pumping and fuel management systems product lines. Outside the U.S. and Canada, Fueling Systems revenues were flat, as increased sales in Europe, India and Latin America were offset by lower sales in China.

Fueling Systems operating income was a record for any fourth quarter at $20.2 million compared to $17.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Fueling Systems operating income was higher in the quarter primarily due to favorable product sales mix.

Distribution

Distribution sales were $64.4 million in the fourth quarter 2019, versus fourth quarter 2018 sales of $56.0 million. In the fourth quarter of 2019, sales from businesses acquired since the fourth quarter of 2018 were $4.8 million. The Distribution segment organic sales increased 6 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Distribution segment recorded an operating loss of $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a loss of $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Higher product costs not completely offset by price and higher operating expenses contributed to the Distribution segment earnings loss.

Overall

The Company’s consolidated gross profit was $101.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease from the fourth quarter of 2018 gross profit of $104.3 million. The gross profit decrease was primarily due to lower Water Systems sales volume which more than offset gross profit increases on higher Fueling Systems and Distribution sales volume. The gross profit as a percent of net sales was 31.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus 33.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $71.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $75.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. SG&A expenses from acquired businesses was $1.8 million and excluding the acquired entities, the Company’s SG&A expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $70.1 million, a decrease of 7 percent from the fourth quarter 2018, partially due to lower variable performance based compensation expenses and due to the impact of foreign currency translation reducing expenses versus the prior year.

Transactional foreign exchange losses were $3.8 million in the fourth quarter 2019 versus foreign exchange gains of $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. These foreign exchange gains and losses are below operating income, are non-operational in nature, are non-cash, and are not representative of ongoing results of the Company. The change in foreign exchange gains and losses from the fourth quarter of 2018 represents about $0.11 cents of earnings per share and is primarily the result of the strengthening U.S. dollar compared to currencies in emerging markets, most notably the Argentina Peso.

Commenting on the outlook for 2020, Mr. Sengstack said:

“As we look towards 2020, we feel confident in our ability to grow earnings and sustain operating cash generation in excess of net income while achieving organic growth in our Water Systems and Distribution segments. Although Fueling Systems global demand remains robust, we expect revenues in this segment to be flat in 2020 due to a significant decline in China.

Here are some of the key assumptions for our 2020 outlook:

More normal North America precipitation rates than the record levels seen in 2019

Organic Growth, net of foreign exchange, of about 5 to 7 percent in Water Systems and Distribution, but flat in Fueling Systems

Free Cash Flow conversion of net income between 120 percent and 140 percent

An effective tax rate between 18 and 20 percent

Capital spending of around $30 million and Depreciation and Amortization of around $38 million

As a result, we currently estimate our 2020 earnings per share before restructuring charges to be between $2.25 and $2.35.”

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Fourth Quarter Ended Fiscal Year End December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 320,107 $ 316,663 $ 1,314,578 $ 1,298,129 Cost of sales $ 218,851 $ 212,321 $ 886,475 $ 865,763 Gross profit $ 101,256 $ 104,342 $ 428,103 $ 432,366 Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 71,870 $ 74,983 $ 298,451 $ 298,706 Restructuring expense 784 676 2,519 1,666 Operating income $ 28,602 $ 28,683 $ 127,133 $ 131,994 Interest expense $ (1,571 ) $ (2,362 ) $ (8,245 ) $ (9,839 ) Other income/(expense), net $ (109 ) $ (461 ) $ (412 ) $ (1,042 ) Foreign exchange income/(expense) (3,807 ) 2,445 (1,641 ) (706 ) Income before income taxes $ 23,115 $ 28,305 $ 116,835 $ 120,407 Income tax expense 3,130 3,974 20,836 14,890 Net income $ 19,985 $ 24,331 $ 95,999 $ 105,517 Less: Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (210 ) (131 ) (516 ) 360 Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 19,775 $ 24,200 $ 95,483 $ 105,877 Income per share: Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.52 $ 2.04 $ 2.25 Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.51 $ 2.03 $ 2.23

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 64,405 $ 59,173 Receivables 173,327 172,899 Inventories 300,246 314,049 Other current assets 29,466 33,758 Total current assets 567,444 579,879 Property, plant, and equipment, net 201,328 207,064 Right-of-Use Asset, net 27,621 – Goodwill and other assets 398,350 395,422 Total assets $ 1,194,743 $ 1,182,365 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 82,593 $ 76,652 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 71,454 67,230 Current lease liability 9,838 – Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings 21,879 111,975 Total current liabilities 185,764 255,857 Long-term debt 93,141 94,379 Long-term lease liability 17,785 – Income taxes payable non-current 11,965 10,881 Deferred income taxes 27,598 28,949 Employee benefit plans 38,288 38,020 Other long-term liabilities 21,769 17,934 Redeemable noncontrolling interest (236 ) 518 Total equity 798,669 735,827 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,194,743 $ 1,182,365

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 95,999 $ 105,517 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 36,977 38,604 Non-Cash Lease Expense 11,699 – Share-based compensation 8,957 8,450 Other (34 ) (4,147 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables 1,076 (8,194 ) Inventory 17,228 (4,775 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,770 1,677 Operating Leases (11,698 ) – Income taxes-U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act – (6,510 ) Other 10,702 (2,187 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 177,676 128,435 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (21,855 ) (22,432 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 866 724 Acquisitions and investments (20,827 ) (44,971 ) Other investing activities 10 387 Net cash flows from investing activities (41,806 ) (66,292 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Change in debt (90,943 ) (18,985 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,194 8,999 Purchases of common stock (10,741 ) (34,188 ) Dividends paid (27,671 ) (22,612 ) Purchase of redeemable non-controlling shares (487 ) – Net cash flows from financing activities (126,648 ) (66,786 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (3,990 ) (3,417 ) Net change in cash and equivalents 5,232 (8,060 ) Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 59,173 67,233 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 64,405 $ 59,173

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

