** Miner and trader Glencore inches 1.4% lower after reporting its first annual loss since 2015

** Co writes down $2.8 bln in coal, oil and copper assets

** Stock sixth-biggest drag to the FTSE 100 index, which is off 0.4%

** Co says impairments mainly erlated to closure of African copper operations

** Miners have been recently pressured as coronavirus outbreak raised concerns about demand

