Glencore split could spring-clean dusty valuation

By Ed Cropley

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) – Ivan Glasenberg has a path to a more valuable Glencore . The billionaire South African chief executive and 9% owner of the commodity miner and trader saw EBITDA at his coal assets slump in Tuesday’s annual results. Splitting off the offending division would test his contrarian theory that the black stuff has a long, bright future. But it could also improve an underpowered valuation.

The $39 billion Glencore’s Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) operations produce over a third of the global supply of cobalt, crucial to electric vehicle batteries. But any kudos from sustainability-focused investors is undercut by the 140 million tonnes of coal it mined in 2019. While the $11 billion in coal sales is only 5% of total revenue – well below the 25% BlackRock boss Larry Fink has set as a threshold for divestment – a carve-out makes strategic sense.

A “Dirty Glencore” split might also help valuation at Glasenberg’s group, which trades below 5 times 2020 EBITDA, less than rival BHP . The unit should generate $3.1 billion of EBITDA in 2020. Assume it trades below other miners on a lowly 3 times that figure, giving an enterprise value of $9.3 billion. After deducting debt equivalent to two years’ EBITDA – probably the limit given Dirty Glencore’s potentially limited shelf life – its equity would be worth $3.1 billion.

“Clean Glencore” would then be free to trade at a premium. At, say, 6.5 times this year’s expected $9.2 billion of EBITDA, it would be worth $60 billion. Lop off the group’s remaining $11.3 billion of debt, and both firms have a combined equity value of $51 billion. That’s around a 30% premium to the current valuation.

All this admittedly makes some strong assumptions. It assumes Dirty Glencore trades roughly in line with U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy and Clean Glencore trades at a premium to miners like Rio Tinto , and BHP, neither of whom have Glencore’s risky exposure to DRC or a U.S. Department of Justice probe. It also gives credit for liquid inventory which reduces its net debt. But if Glasenberg were to spin himself off with the coal operations, it could clarify Glencore’s succession issues, test his pet theory with real money, and potentially line his shareholders’ pockets all in one go.

– Glencore posted its first annual loss in four years on Feb. 18 as the commodity trader and miner took $2.8 billion in charges for its Colombian coal, Chadian oilfields and African copper and cobalt operations.

– The London-listed company reported a net loss of $400 million for the full year to Dec. 31, 2019, compared to a $3.4 billion net profit the year before. However, EBITDA came in at $11.6 billion, beating analyst expectations of $11.25 billion.

– EBITDA from Glencore’s coal operations dropped to $3.6 billion from $5.2 billion the previous year due to a decline in prices. However, Glencore said that global coal demand was expected to continue to grow until 2030, mainly due to the need for cheap, base-load power in Asia.

– Glencore shares were down 0.8% at 234.7 pence by 0832 GMT on Feb. 18.

