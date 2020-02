The gasoline-producing unit at Lyondell Basell Industries’ 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery may be shut for three weeks of repairs, Gulf Coast market sources said on Tuesday.

The 90,000 bpd fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) was shut on Sunday after a fire, which led to the discovery of a crack in the unit’s reactor, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Leslie Adler)