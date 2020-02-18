Malaysia’s Kimanis crude exports to fall further in April amid maintenance – sources













Exports of Malaysia's flagship crude Kimanis is expected to fall further in April to four cargoes as producers planned additional maintenance at offshore fields, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The four cargoes include one cargo that has been rolled over from March and another cargo that will load in end-April and early May, they said.

A provisional programme last week showed that exports were at seven cargoes in April, down from eight in March.

