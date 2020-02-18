Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (“Northern” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to fourth quarter and year-end 2019 financial and operating results on Thursday, March 12, 2020, before market opens. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.
Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via the Company’s website www.northernoil.com or by phone.
|
Conference Call and Webcast Details:
|
Date:
|
|
March 12, 2020
|
Time:
|
|
10:00 a.m. Central Time
|
Dial-In:
|
|
(866) 373-3407
|
International Dial-In:
|
|
(412) 902-1037
|
Conference ID:
|
13699346
|
Webcast:
|
|
Replay Information:
|
A replay of the conference call will be available through March 19, 2020 by dialing:
|
Dial-In:
|
(877) 660-6853
|
International Dial-In:
|
(201) 612-7415
|
Conference ID:
|
13699346
ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is an exploration and production company with a core area of focus in the Williston Basin Bakken and Three Forks play in North Dakota and Montana. More information about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. can be found at www.NorthernOil.com.
Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Northern Oil and Gas.