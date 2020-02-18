Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call













MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (“Northern” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to fourth quarter and year-end 2019 financial and operating results on Thursday, March 12, 2020, before market opens. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via the Company’s website www.northernoil.com or by phone.

Conference Call and Webcast Details: Date: March 12, 2020 Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Time Dial-In: (866) 373-3407 International Dial-In: (412) 902-1037 Conference ID: 13699346 Webcast: www.northernoil.com

Replay Information: A replay of the conference call will be available through March 19, 2020 by dialing: Dial-In: (877) 660-6853 International Dial-In: (201) 612-7415 Conference ID: 13699346

ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is an exploration and production company with a core area of focus in the Williston Basin Bakken and Three Forks play in North Dakota and Montana. More information about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. can be found at www.NorthernOil.com.

