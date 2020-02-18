BOE Report

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MINNEAPOLIS–()–Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (“Northern” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to fourth quarter and year-end 2019 financial and operating results on Thursday, March 12, 2020, before market opens. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via the Company’s website www.northernoil.com or by phone.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date:

 

March 12, 2020

Time:

 

10:00 a.m. Central Time

Dial-In:

 

(866) 373-3407

International Dial-In:

 

(412) 902-1037

Conference ID:

13699346

Webcast:

 

www.northernoil.com

 

Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available through March 19, 2020 by dialing:

Dial-In:

(877) 660-6853

International Dial-In:

(201) 612-7415

Conference ID:

13699346

ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is an exploration and production company with a core area of focus in the Williston Basin Bakken and Three Forks play in North Dakota and Montana. More information about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. can be found at www.NorthernOil.com.

