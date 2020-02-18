PBF Energy: GS sees limited growth potential, downgrades to “sell”













** Shares of refiner down 3.7% premarket after Goldman Sachs downgrades to "sell" from "neutral"

** GS analyst Neil Mehta, rated 4/5 stars in estimate accuracy for PBF, says concerned about company's lack of free cash flow generation power; sees limited growth potential

** Expects significant downside risk to consensus estimates and near-term risk to feedstock costs, as high sulfur fuel oil discounts have narrowed and OPEC+ sees further supply cuts

** "We do not forecast sufficient cash flow for the company to cover its dividend organically through 2022 and thus see limited opportunity for PBF to pursue incremental capital returns to shareholders via dividend growth or share repurchases" – Neil Mehta

** 12 of 17 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 3 "hold" and 2 "sell" or lower; median PT is $38 – Refinitiv data

** Up to last close, stock had lost 7.3% YTD

(Reporting by Aniruddha Chakrabarty)