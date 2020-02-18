Quintana Energy Services Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: QES) (“QES” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

What: Quintana Energy Services 2019 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time How: Live via phone – By dialing 1-201-389-0867 and asking for the QES call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below Where: https://ir.quintanaenergyservices.com/ir-calendar

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through March 12, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing 1-201-612-7415 and using passcode 13698732#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.quintanaenergyservices.com/ir-calendar for 90 days.

About Quintana Energy Services

QES is a growth-oriented provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the United States. QES’ primary services include: directional drilling, pressure pumping, pressure control and wireline services. The Company offers a complementary suite of products and services to a broad customer base that is supported by in-house manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is available at www.quintanaenergyservices.com.

Quintana Energy Services
Keefer M. Lehner, EVP & CFO
832-518-4094
IR@qesinc.com

