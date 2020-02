* USD gains pronounced today versus risky currencies

* USD/CNH climbs back above 7.0000, threatens recent stability/cloud top

* USD/ZAR jumps over 15. Key fibo 15.13 door to 15.50

* Aside HKD all popularly traded Asia FX down between 0.1-0.4%

* USD/RUB up 0.45%. 200-DMA @ 63.98 back in play. Oil down 1%

* AUD and NZD tumble 4%. Copper down 0.3. Iron ore bucks moves +1.4%