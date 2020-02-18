Signal Energy Australia to Provide Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Services for the 706-Acre, 149 MW(P) Glenrowan West Solar Farm

SYDNEY, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Signal Energy Australia Pty Ltd has partnered with WIRTGEN INVEST, a German investment company, to lead the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) effort on the Glenrowan West Solar Farm. Signal Energy Australia is a wholly owned subsidiary of Signal Energy, a leading design/build contractor providing EPC services to the renewable energy industry.

The Glenrowan West Solar Farm is located between Benalla and Wangaratta, 11km southwest of the town of Glenrowan, Victoria in Southeastern Australia. The project will cover more than 706 acres and comprise more than 373,000 solar panels.

When installed, the farm will have a capacity of over 149-megawatt peak (MW P ), generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of approximately 41,000 local homes and prevent 110,000 tons of CO2 emissions. During the peak construction phase, the project will create more than 350 jobs.

“We are very excited to partner with WIRTGEN INVEST and lead the EPC efforts on their first Australian investment, Glenrowan West Solar Farm,” said Robbin Russel, General Manager of Signal Energy Australia. “They are a visionary client and an emerging global leader in the renewable energy market. We look forward to working alongside them to meet the ever-growing demand for clean and sustainable power.”

The Glenrowan West Solar Farm is WIRTGEN INVEST’s first investment in Australia. The company acquired the rights to the project from Overland Sun Farming. WIRSOL Energy and WiNRG advised WIRTGEN INVEST in the acquisition and will work with Signal Energy Australia on the project by providing project management services during construction, commissioning and ultimately operation of the solar farm.

“WIRTGEN INVEST is proud of its first investment in Australia via its 100% owned subsidiary, Glenrowan Sun Farm Pty. Ltd.,” said Jürgen and Stefan Wirtgen, Directors of WIRTGEN INVEST Holding GmbH. “We are looking forward to good cooperation with the local community and to making Glenrowan West Sun Farm shine.”

Signal Energy Australia opened in January 2018 and established its headquarters in Sydney. Other projects in Australia include the 175MWdc/133MWac Finley Solar Plant near Finley, New South Wales and the 333MWdc/275MWac Darlington Point solar and storage project in Darlington Point, New South Wales.

Construction of the Glenrowan West Solar Farm is scheduled to begin in February 2020 and continue through March 2021. To learn more about the project, please visit: https://www.glenrowanwestsolarfarm.com.au/.

About WIRTGEN INVEST

WIRTGEN INVEST is a young, private family office from Germany, who began operation at the end of 2017. The family office invests diversely, with renewable energy being one of its key and growing fields of activity. WIRTGEN INVEST is the investor and 100% owner of Glenrowan Sun Farm Pty. Ltd. Besides the photovoltaic plant in Glenrowan, WIRTGEN INVEST currently builds solar parcs spread over six locations in Portugal and a wind parc in Poland. A wind parc in Sweden was completed early 2019.

Their investment approach is conservative and has the goal to secure the value for future generations. For more information about the family office and its investment philosophy, visit https://www.wirtgen-invest.de/en/family-office/

About Signal Energy Australia

Signal Energy Australia Pty Ltd is a leading full-service design/build contractor providing Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services for utility-scale renewable energy projects. Signal Energy Australia is subsidiary of Signal Energy, LLC headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee USA. For more information, visit www.signalenergy.com.

SOURCE Signal Energy