Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Operational Update and Outlook

During the fourth quarter 2019, an average of 88 mobile proppant management systems were fully utilized, a 23% decrease from the 115 fully utilized systems averaged in the third quarter of 2019, and a 27% decrease compared to fourth quarter 2018. The sequential decrease in fully utilized systems during the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a decline in active hydraulic fracturing crews as oil and gas operators reduced activity to stay within budgets. For full year 2019, an average 110 mobile proppant management systems were fully utilized, which was essentially flat from the 111 fully utilized systems averaged in 2018.

Based on current industry activity levels, the Company believes it has approximately one third of overall U.S. wellsite proppant storage market share, which continues to represent the leading share.

The Company continues to maintain 166 mobile proppant management systems in its rental fleet, unchanged from the third quarter, and will continue to incorporate field learnings into its fleet of 14 mobile chemical management systems. The Company expects capital expenditures for the full year 2020 to be $20.0-40.0 million, unchanged from prior guidance.

“I’m pleased that the Solaris team delivered another solid year of performance, despite a challenging macro environment,” Solaris’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Zartler commented. “In 2019, we began generating meaningful operating cash flow, which we have used to both return capital to our shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases, and also continue to invest in value-add new technology. Despite early indications for another decline in industry capital spending levels in 2020, our strong balance sheet and cash generation should allow us to continue driving innovation for our customers while maximizing value for shareholders.”

Full Year 2019 Financial Review

Solaris reported net income of $90.4 million, or $1.69 per diluted Class A share, for full year 2019, compared to full year 2018 net income of $86.0 million, or $1.59 per diluted Class A share. Adjusted pro forma net income for full year 2019 was $62.7 million, or $1.32 per fully diluted share, compared to full year 2018 adjusted pro forma net income of $79.2 million, or $1.68 per fully diluted share. A description of adjusted pro forma net income and a reconciliation to net income attributable to Solaris, its most directly comparable generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measure, and the computation of adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are provided below.

Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2019 was $112.9 million, compared to full year 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $122.8 million. A description of adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided below.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Review

Solaris reported net income of $25.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted Class A share, for fourth quarter 2019, compared to net income of $19.1 million, or $0.36 per diluted Class A share, in third quarter 2019 and net income of $24.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted Class A share, in fourth quarter 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 included a $17.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted Class A share, benefit for deferred revenue recognition that resulted from a contract termination at the Company’s Kingfisher transload facility. Adjusted pro forma net income for fourth quarter 2019 was $9.7 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted share, compared to adjusted pro forma net income in third quarter 2019 of $15.2 million, or $0.32 per fully diluted share, and $21.2 million, or $0.44 per fully diluted share in fourth quarter 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for fourth quarter 2019 was $20.9 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $28.0 million in third quarter 2019 and $34.4 million in fourth quarter 2018.

Revenues were $62.9 million for fourth quarter 2019, which were up 5% from third quarter 2019 and up 10% compared to fourth quarter 2018. Excluding the impact of deferred revenue, fourth quarter 2019 revenues declined 20% from third quarter 2019 and decreased 20% compared to fourth quarter 2018.

Capital Expenditures, Free Cash Flow and Liquidity

The Company invested $1.9 million during fourth quarter 2019 and $34.9 million for full year 2019, which included investments in its mobile proppant and chemical management systems.

Free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less investment in property, plant and equipment) during fourth quarter 2019 was $24.4 million, which represented the fourth consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow for the Company. For full year 2019, the Company generated $80.0 million of free cash flow.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had approximately $66.9 million of cash on the balance sheet, which reflects over $1.40 per fully diluted share of available cash. The Company’s $50.0 million credit facility remains undrawn.

Shareholder Returns

On December 3, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share of Class A common stock, which represented a 5% increase over the prior quarterly dividend and was paid on December 26, 2019 to holders of record as of December 16, 2019. A distribution of $0.105 per unit was also approved for holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC (“Solaris LLC”). Since initiating the dividend in December 2018, the Company has paid 5 consecutive quarterly dividends, returning a total of nearly $24 million in cash to shareholders.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, Solaris repurchased approximately 0.3 million shares for a total of $3.2 million. Since announcing the share repurchase program in December 2019, Solaris has repurchased a total of approximately 1.4 million shares, or approximately 5% of its fully diluted shares outstanding, at a weighted-average share price of $12.40 for a total of $17.7 million. The Company currently has $7.3 million remaining of its original $25 million share repurchase authorization.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) manufactures and rents mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris’ patented mobile proppant and chemical systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the STACK/SCOOP formation, the Marcellus and Utica Shales, the Haynesville Shale, the Rockies and the Bakken Shale. Additional information is available on the Solaris website, www.solarisoilfield.com.

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Revenue System rental $ 28,296 $ 39,083 $ 36,638 $ 142,022 $ 143,646 System services 15,250 13,511 18,153 63,871 43,010 Transloading services 18,974 4,236 4,417 34,105 8,083 Inventory software services 338 507 396 1,689 2,457 Total revenue 62,858 57,337 59,604 241,687 197,196 Operating costs and expenses Cost of system rental (excluding $5,908, $4,792 and $5,773 of depreciation and amortization for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively, and $22,389 and $14,920 of depreciation and amortization for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, shown separately) 1,970 2,180 2,838 9,707 7,230 Cost of system services (excluding $375, $385 and $384 of depreciation and amortization for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively, and $1,548 and $1,274 of depreciation and amortization for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, shown separately) 18,383 15,942 21,072 74,749 50,633 Cost of transloading services (excluding $412, $410 and $411 of depreciation and amortization for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively, and $1,643 and $954 of depreciation and amortization for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, shown separately) 550 778 652 2,601 2,242 Cost of inventory software services (excluding $193, $196 and $193 of depreciation and amortization for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively, and $772 and $794 of depreciation and amortization for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, shown separately) 144 183 160 604 797 Depreciation and amortization 7,050 5,908 6,908 26,925 18,422 Selling, general and administrative (excluding $162, $125 and $147 of depreciation and amortization for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively, and $573 and $480 of depreciation and amortization for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, shown separately) 4,619 4,096 4,933 18,586 16,758 Other operating expenses 56 75 248 585 1,827 Total operating cost and expenses 32,772 29,162 36,811 133,757 97,909 Operating income 30,086 28,175 22,793 107,930 99,287 Interest expense, net 141 (103 ) (8 ) (634 ) (374 ) Total other expense 141 (103 ) (8 ) (634 ) (374 ) Income before income tax expense 30,227 28,072 22,785 107,296 98,913 Provision for income taxes 4,894 3,420 3,703 16,936 12,961 Net income 25,333 24,652 19,082 90,360 85,952 Less: net income related to non-controlling interests (10,317 ) (11,767 ) (7,684 ) (38,353 ) (43,521 ) Net income attributable to Solaris $ 15,016 $ 12,885 $ 11,398 $ 52,007 $ 42,431 Earnings per share of Class A common stock – basic $ 0.48 $ 0.47 $ 0.36 $ 1.69 $ 1.60 Earnings per share of Class A common stock – diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.47 $ 0.36 $ 1.69 $ 1.59 Basic weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 30,933 27,050 30,951 30,141 25,678 Diluted weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 30,961 27,162 30,980 30,185 25,829

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,882 $ 25,057 Accounts receivable, net 38,554 39,746 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,002 5,492 Inventories 7,144 10,470 Total current assets 117,582 80,765 Property, plant and equipment, net 306,583 296,538 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,871 — Goodwill 17,236 17,236 Intangible assets, net 3,761 4,540 Deferred tax assets 51,414 58,074 Other assets 625 1,454 Total assets $ 505,072 $ 458,607 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,824 $ 9,127 Accrued liabilities 14,447 12,658 Current portion of payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement 1,416 — Current portion of deferred revenue — 12,990 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 596 — Current portion of finance lease liabilities 30 35 Other current liabilities 74 515 Total current liabilities 20,387 35,325 Senior secured credit facility — 13,000 Deferred revenue, net of current — 12,468 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 7,855 — Finance lease liabilities, net of current 130 154 Payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement 66,582 56,149 Other long-term liabilities 460 633 Total liabilities 95,414 117,729 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding — — Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000 shares authorized, 30,928 issued and 30,765 outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 27,172, issued and 27,091 outstanding as of December 31, 2018 308 271 Class B common stock, $0.00 par value, 180,000 shares authorized, 15,939 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 19,627 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 — — Additional paid-in capital 191,843 164,086 Retained earnings 74,222 35,507 Treasury stock (at cost), 163 shares and 91 shares as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively (2,526 ) (1,414 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Solaris and members’ equity 263,847 198,450 Non-controlling interest 145,811 142,428 Total stockholders’ equity 409,658 340,878 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 505,072 $ 458,607

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 90,360 $ 85,952 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,925 18,422 Loss on disposal of asset 261 318 Stock-based compensation 4,475 3,861 Amortization of debt issuance costs 753 296 Write-off of deposit 202 — Provision for bad debt 339 — Deferred income tax expense 16,122 12,277 Other (150 ) 620 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 853 (26,766 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,332 (686 ) Inventories (2,744 ) (10,470 ) Accounts payable (3,582 ) 4,469 Accrued liabilities 4,183 2,614 Deferred revenue (25,458 ) 25,458 Net cash provided by operating activities 114,871 116,365 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (34,852 ) (161,079 ) Cash received from insurance proceeds 618 540 Proceeds from disposal of assets 232 — Investment in intangible assets — (6 ) Net cash used in investing activities (34,002 ) (160,545 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Distribution and dividend paid to Solaris LLC unitholders and Class A common shareholders (19,260 ) (4,713 ) Share repurchases (3,249 ) — Payments under finance leases (35 ) (28 ) Payments under insurance premium financing (2,485 ) (1,275 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 294 932 Payments related to purchase of treasury stock (1,112 ) (1,146 ) Proceeds from borrowings under the senior secured credit facility — 13,000 Repayment of senior secured credit facility (13,000 ) — Payments related to debt issuance costs (197 ) (1,014 ) Other — 60 Net cash provided by financing activities (39,044 ) 5,816 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 41,825 (38,364 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 25,057 63,421 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 66,882 $ 25,057 Non-cash activities Investing: Capitalized depreciation in property, plant and equipment $ 735 $ 688 Property and equipment additions incurred but not paid at period-end 82 3,909 Property, plant and equipment additions transferred from inventory 5,882 7,532 Financing: Insurance premium financing 1,869 1,552 Cash paid for (received from): Interest 275 281 Income taxes 663 314

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION — ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

We view EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as important indicators of performance. We define EBITDA as net income, plus (i) depreciation and amortization expense, (ii) interest expense and (iii) income tax expense, including franchise taxes. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (i) stock-based compensation expense and (ii) certain non-cash items and extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring gains, losses or expenses.

We believe that our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income presented in accordance with GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated.

Three months ended Year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Net income $ 25,333 $ 24,652 $ 19,082 $ 90,360 $ 85,952 Depreciation and amortization 7,050 5,908 6,908 26,925 18,422 Interest expense, net (141 ) 103 8 634 374 Income taxes (1) 4,894 3,420 3,703 16,936 12,961 EBITDA $ 37,136 $ 34,083 $ 29,701 $ 134,855 $ 117,709 Stock-based compensation expense (2) 1,213 720 1,225 4,476 2,920 Loss on disposal of assets 80 76 99 463 153 Severance expense 75 — 154 229 — Transload contract termination (3) (17,630 ) (522 ) (3,204 ) (27,138 ) (522 ) Non-recurring cash bonuses (4) — — — — 1,679 IPO bonuses (5) — — — — 896 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,874 $ 34,357 $ 27,975 $ 112,885 $ 122,835

(1) Federal and state income taxes. (2) Represents stock-based compensation expense related to restricted stock awards. (3) Deferred revenue related to full termination of a sand storage and transloading agreement; no deferred revenue balance remained as of December 31, 2019. (4) Certain performance-based cash awards paid in connection with the purchase of Railtronix upon the achievement of certain financial milestones. (5) Represents stock-based compensation expense related to restricted stock awards with one-year vesting of $896 in the year ended December 31, 2018 that were granted to certain employees and consultants in connection with the IPO.

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION — ADJUSTED PRO FORMA NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED PRO FORMA EARNINGS PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted pro forma net income represents net income attributable to Solaris assuming the full exchange of all outstanding membership interests in Solaris LLC not held by Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. for shares of Class A common stock, adjusted for certain non-recurring items that the Company doesn’t believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of ongoing business operations. Adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share is calculated by dividing adjusted pro forma net income by the weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units, after giving effect to the dilutive effect of outstanding equity-based awards.

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are supplemental measures of operating performance that the Company believes are useful measures to evaluate performance period over period and relative to its competitors. By assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units, the Company believes these measures facilitate comparisons with other companies that have different organizational and tax structures, as well as comparisons period over period because it eliminates the effect of any changes in net income attributable to Solaris as a result of increases in its ownership of Solaris LLC, which are unrelated to the Company’s operating performance, and excludes items that are non-recurring or may not be indicative of ongoing operating performance.

Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should not be considered alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as determined under GAAP. While these measures are useful in evaluating the Company’s performance, it does not account for the earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest holders and therefore does not provide a complete understanding of the net income attributable to Solaris. Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should be evaluated in conjunction with GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of adjusted pro forma net income to net income attributable to Solaris, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the computation of adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are set forth below.

Three months ended Year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Numerator: Net income attributable to Solaris $ 15,016 $ 12,885 $ 11,398 $ 52,007 $ 42,431 Adjustments: Reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of LLC Interests (1) 10,317 11,767 7,684 38,353 43,521 Transload contract termination (2) (17,630 ) (522 ) (3,204 ) (27,138 ) (522 ) Loss on disposal of assets 80 76 99 463 153 Non-recurring write-off of debt issuance costs (3) — — — 528 — Non-recurring cash bonuses (4) — — — — 1,679 IPO bonuses (5) — — — — 896 Severance expense 75 — 154 229 — Income tax expense 1,873 (3,011 ) (948 ) (1,748 ) (8,978 ) Adjusted pro forma net income $ 9,731 $ 21,195 $ 15,183 $ 62,694 $ 79,180 Denominator: Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – diluted 30,961 27,162 30,980 30,185 25,829 Adjustments: Assumed exchange of Solaris LLC Units for shares of Class A common stock (1) 16,539 20,742 16,603 17,302 21,370 Adjusted pro forma fully weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – diluted 47,500 47,904 47,583 47,487 47,199 Adjusted pro forma earnings per share – diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.44 $ 0.32 $ 1.32 $ 1.68