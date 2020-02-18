StanChart cuts 2020 oil price view, sees coronavirus hitting demand in short term













Standard Chartered PLC lowered its 2020 oil price forecasts on Tuesday, citing slowing demand for crude amid the coronavirus epidemic, which has led to the deaths of about 2,000 people mainly in China and threatened global economic growth.

"We see the demand shock as temporary; there is no demand destruction, simply a short-term dampening," the bank said in a client note on Tuesday.

Standard Chartered said it sees global oil demand growth slowing to 0.44 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2020, accelerating to 2.3 mb/d in 2021.

It said, by August, economic policy stimulus in response to the coronavirus in China and elsewhere will help global oil demand growth, as will likely measures from OPEC to prolong and temporarily deepen output cuts.

Oil prices were near flat on Tuesday, pressured by concerns over the impact on crude demand from the epidemic, though they drew support from a reduction in supply from Libya.

The following is a list of the latest forecasts from brokerages for Brent and WTI. All prices are per barrel and outlooks are listed by the date of revision:

Agency/Brokerage Brent WTI Date Revised

2020 2020 Standard Chartered $64.00 $59.00 Feb. 18, 2020 BofA $62.00 $57.00 Jan. 20, 2020 JP Morgan $64.50 $60.00 Dec. 16, 2019 Commerzbank $60.00 $57.00 Dec. 13, 2019 ABN Amro $58.00 $53.00 Dec. 12, 2019 ANZ $67.88 $63.13 Dec. 12, 2019 Goldman Sachs $63.00 $58.50 Dec. 9, 2019 Barclays $62.00 $57.00 Dec. 5, 2019 Goldman Sachs $60.00 $55.50 Nov. 25, 2019 BNP Paribas $58.00 $54.00 Nov. 21, 2019 Commerzbank $60.00 $57.00 Sept. 18, 2019 BNP Paribas $54.00 $51.00 Aug. 15, 2019 Commerzbank $65.00 $62.00 Aug. 13, 2019 Barclays $69.00 $62.00 July 18, 2019 Credit Suisse $65.00 $57.00 July 9, 2019 Goldman Sachs $60.00 $55.50 April 8, 2019 Standard Chartered $83.00 $78.00 Feb. 7, 2019 Commerzbank $70.00 $67.00 Feb. 6, 2019 Barclays $75.00 $68.00 Jan. 24, 2019 Morgan Stanley $65.00 — Jan. 8, 2019 Goldman Sachs $60.00 $54.50 Jan. 6, 2019 Commerzbank $70.00 $67.00 Dec. 12, 2018 Barclays $75.00 $68.00 Oct. 2, 2018

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru)