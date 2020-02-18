Street View: Alstom deal is “a new dawn” for Bombardier













** French rail transport firm Alstom said late on Monday it has agreed to buy the rail division of Canada's Bombardier Inc for up to 6.2 billion euros ($6.72 billion)

** The combination would give Alstom a 40%-60% share of the European regional train market, French union sources said

** It would give Bombardier's rail unit an enterprise value of $8.2 bln, which would allow the group to pay down some of its $9.3 bln debt

A "NEW DAWN" FOR BOMBARDIER

** Credit Suisse says the deal would be a "new dawn" for Bombardier, with a focused single business and a newly cleansed balance sheet

** Alta Corp Capital adds the deal significantly improves Bombardier's liquidity position and should eliminate the most pressing issues with its capital structure

** RBC Capital says the sale price is greater than expected and favourable for Bombardier, while Deutsche Bank deems it "relatively attractive" for Alstom

** "The acquisition would enable Alstom to create the undisputed leader in Europe and reduce the gap with CRRC globally," Deutsche Bank says

** However, JPMorgan says near-term headwinds outweigh medium-term opportunity and cuts Alstom to "neutral" from "overweight"

** "We would take profits after the strong share price performance as we now enter in a period of uncertainty," JPM says, saying it expects shares to remain range-bound amid a capital increase by Alstom and uncertainty over anti-trust proceedings

** Regulatory approval is the key question, RBC says, following Alstom's failed rail deal with Siemens

** UBS adds the entire process could be quite long but the deal could face lower regulatory barriers from the European Commission