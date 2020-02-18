Top of the Street: Vopak, Alstom, Icade













A round-up of notable broker activity this morning from Europe's top-ranked* analysts:

** Credit Suisse downgrades Dutch oil and gas storage company Vopak to "neutral" from "outperform", saying it sees fewer positive catalysts that can drive further share price performance

** JP Morgan cuts France's engineering group Alstom to "neutral" from "overweight", saying it believes that following the announced deal with Bombardier near-term headwinds outweigh medium-term opportunity

** Deutsche Bank cuts France's Icade to "hold" from "buy"

(*Analyst rankings from Thomson Reuters StarMine. The scale is from 1-star to 5-star with 5 being the best. Analysts are ranked on earnings accuracy as well as relative performance of recommendations over trailing 12-month & 24-month periods.)