Two-horse race: Caltex Australia shares up, but holds below Couche-Tard’s bid













** Shares of Caltex Australia climb as much as 1.1% to A$34.89 after Britain's EG Group makes rival bid for the convenience store, petrol station and refinery firm

** However, CTX is trading below the A$35.25/shr all-cash offer made by Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc last week

** On Wednesday, privately held EG Group offered A$3.9 bln ($2.61 bln) in cash for Caltex's convenience store business and separate shares in a new, listed infrastructure and refinery company made up of Caltex's remaining assets

** Analysts at Credit Suisse said it was "not clear" whether EG Group's offer was superior to Couche-Tard's

** Morgan Stanley says EG's offer could be worth anywhere from A$29.32 a share up to A$39.77, depending on the multiple assumed for the refining and fuels and infrastructure businesses

** A transaction with EG Group would likely raise competition issues – RBC Capital Markets

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan)