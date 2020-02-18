U.S. oil to retest support at $50.97 per barrel













U.S. oil is expected to retest a support at $50.97 per barrel, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis.

The support is identified as the 100% projection level on a downward wave (3) from $59.73. The correction triggered by the resistance at $52.65 may consist of three waves. The current wave b may end below $52.65, to be then reversed by a downward wave c.

A break above $52.65 could lead to a gain into the range of $53.47-$54.67. On the daily chart, the bounce looks like a pullback towards a bearish wedge, or a resistance at $53.41, the 38.2% projection level of a downward wave (C).

The wedge suggests a target around $40.21, while the wave (C) is capable of travelling to $45.25. Eventually, oil would retest the support at $49.33.

