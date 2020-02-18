U.S. POWER PLANT FILING – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT 02/18/2020 10:47 AM 02/18/2020 11:55 AM – EMISSIONS EVENT

U.S. POWER PLANT FILING CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT (This item is an automated alert generated directly from a government database of environmental notices filed by energy companies. It may be followed by a news story depending on the severity of the incident's impact on operations.) Cause: Catalyst Pumps shutdown due to a localized electrical power interruption, resulting in flaring emissions at the Z-1101 flare. Visible emissions were observed from the flare for approximately 30 minutes. Source 1:: Z-1101 Flare 1798-22 Source 2:: Source 3:: Action taken: Breakers were reset and pumps were restarted. Source: TCEQ,