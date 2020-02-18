U.S. POWER PLANT FILING – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT 02/18/2020 10:47 AM 02/18/2020 11:55 AM – EMISSIONS EVENT













U.S. POWER PLANT FILING CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT

Cause:

Catalyst Pumps shutdown due to a localized electrical power interruption, resulting in flaring emissions at the Z-1101 flare. Visible emissions were observed from the flare for approximately 30 minutes.

Source 1:: Z-1101 Flare 1798-22 Source 2:: Source 3::

Action taken:

Breakers were reset and pumps were restarted.

