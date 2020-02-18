Ultra Petroleum Corp. Announces Spring Borrowing Base Redetermination and Amendment to Credit Agreement, Fourth Quarter 2019 Production Results, and Confirms 2020 Production and Capital Guidance













ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ultra Petroleum Corp. (“Ultra” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: UPLC) announces its borrowing base redetermination, fourth quarter 2019 production, and guidance for production and capital in 2020.

Sixth Amendment to Credit Facility and April 1, 2020 Borrowing Base Determination

On February 14, 2020, Ultra Resources, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Ultra entered into the Sixth Amendment to Credit Agreement (the “Sixth Amendment”). Pursuant to the Sixth Amendment and the spring borrowing base redetermination, which will take effect April 1, 2020, the Borrowing Base (as defined in the Credit Agreement) will be reduced to $1.075 billion, with $100 million commitment attributed to the Credit Agreement. In accordance with the previously disclosed Fifth Amendment to Credit Agreement, the commitment amount for the Credit Agreement is scheduled to automatically reduce to $120 million on February 29, 2020, from the current $200 million commitment. The adjustments to the commitment amount on February 29, 2020, and April 1, 2020, coincide with the Company’s anticipated reduction of the outstanding borrowings under the Credit Agreement.

The additional changes effected by the Sixth Amendment provide for (i) the establishment of a quarterly borrowing base redetermination, with the next redetermination occurring on July 1, 2020, and on each October 1, January 1 and April 1 thereafter and (ii) a downward revision of the anti-cash hoarding amount from $25 million to $15 million at all times borrowings are outstanding under the Credit Agreement.

“The results of the spring 2020 borrowing base review process and the commitment level provided for in this amendment affirms our decision to suspend drilling and focus on free cash flow generation and debt repayment in 2020. This outcome further highlights the unique nature of our low-decline asset, Ultra’s low-cost operations and a predictable operating free cash flow of approximately $55 million for the fourth quarter,” said Brad Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ultra.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Production

In the fourth quarter of 2019 the Company produced 55.4 Bcfe, an average rate for the quarter of 602 MMcfe per day. Natural gas production was 53.1 Bcf and oil production was 378,000 Bbls for the fourth quarter. Full-year 2019 production was 240.2 Bcfe.

2020 Production and Capital Guidance

For 2020, the Company’s capital investment program is expected to be approximately $10 – $20 million, reflecting Ultra’s decision to suspend drilling and focus on free cash flow generation. Additionally, the Company is confirming its 2020 production guidance of 182 to 192 Bcfe.

About Ultra Petroleum

Ultra Petroleum Corp. is an independent energy company engaged in domestic natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company is listed on OTCQX and trades under the ticker symbol “UPLC”.

