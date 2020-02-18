Weir: Falls to bottom of FTSE 250 as JPM cuts PT













** Shares of engineering company fall 4.4% to 1,345.5p; on track for worst day since Aug. 19

** JPMorgan cuts PT to 1,300p from 1,380p; cites weaker-than-expected minerals orders, further fall in 2020 oil & gas outlook

** Stock is at the bottom of FTSE-250 index

** U.S.-listed peer Gardner Denver on Monday beat quarterly results but flagged a cautious outlook

** GDI expects flat to low, single-digit FY20 growth for industrial segment and upstream energy to be down ~20%

** Current avg analyst rating on Weir is "buy" and median PT is 1,575p

** Including day's low, Weir down 11.1% YTD vs ~16% rise in 2019